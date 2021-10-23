Travel & Tourism

INAC 2021 ends on celebratory note

The recently concluded International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) 2021 in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), afforded opportunity to once again expose the diverse and rich arts, craft and cultural trove of Nigeria as different states from across the country, including the FCT, put on parade some of their best repertoire for the benefit of the public. Organised yearly by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), the two days event also allowed the participating states the avenue to compete for a number of diadems that were on the card. A number of foreign countries also took part in the arts and crafts showpiece.

The list included: Venezuela, Cuba, India, Iran, Thailand, Poland, Korea, Germany, Trinidad and Tobago, and Argentina. With the theme; Networking Nigerian Craft to the World, which also witnessed a number of paper presentations, cultural and musical performances, the arts and craft expo ended on a happy and celebratory note, with a gala night and award ceremony held on the last day of the fun filled cultural event. Ogun State topped the winning chart as it was crowned the overall winner of this year’s edition.

Besides, it also clinched the second position for best ornament decorations, first position for best exhibitor in e-marketing for creating an online website to market the state’s local fabric, Adire, best in Special Day participation, first position for best designed pavillion and best product design in textile. Katsina State was the second best overall winner, best exhibitor in networking strategy, first position in product design for leather works and second position in textile designs Lagos State emerged overall third best position, first position for best product design in fashion and wood work, best designed interior pavillon and first position for most innovative product packaging. While Bayelsa State clinched fifth overall best position, first position for ornament decorations and second position in raffia painting.

The Federal Capital Territory was the fourth overall best state alongside Kebbi State, which got second position in most innovative product packaging, new inven-tion, waste to wealth and first position in product design in pottery work. Ondo State emerged first position in best product design in metal works and in raffia painting while Yobe State earned first position in best product design in raffia calabash decorations. Nasarawa State emerged second position in product design, raffia calabash decorations while Zamfara State came first in product design in embroidery and Jigawa State got second position in product design, leather works

