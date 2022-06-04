Travel & Tourism

INAC 2022: Diplomats commend Runsewe’s commitment to arts promotion

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has been commended for his commitment to the development and promotion of arts and culture. His laudable efforts were acknowledged by a number of the members corps in Nigeria during the pre-INAC 2022 dinner held in Abuja to sensitise members of the diplomatic corps on preparation for the event to be hosted in October by NCAC.

Runsewe stated that this year’s edition of INAC will be special because aside the physical exhibition space, each participating country will have the opportunity of utilising the media platforms to reach out to the world, adding that countries who are desirous of having their special day featured at the expo in a five minutes documentary would also be given opportunity to do so. He expressed happiness at the robust and mutually rewarding relationship between the diplomatic community and NCAC. Runsewe, who doubles as the President of the World Crafts Council ( African Region) maintained that INACis designed to provide a platform for key global players in the arts, culture and tourism sector to exhibit and network.

The DG enjoined all foreign missions in Nigeria to take advantage of the window offered by the expo to showcase the cultural peculiarities and strengths of their respective countries. In his response, the Dean of the Diplomatic Community in Nigeria, Salaheddine Ibrahima, expressed delight over the robust bilateral cooperation that exists between Nigeria and the foreign missions which is sustained by the National Council for Arts and Culture. The Dean particularly thanked Runsewe for the platform he has sustained since the launch of the global diplomacy for peace which has made foreign missions to work together using culture to engender sustainable peace, social harmony, cooperation and international understanding.

 

