INAC Expo 2022: Let’s use arts, culture to foster global unity, peace, prosperity – Runsewe

It is was the 15th edition of the International Arts and Craft (INAC) Exhibition, an annual event staged by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. The event, which held between August 18 and 20 lived to its billing as it attracted over 29 foreign countries and 17 states from across Nigeria including the FCT and other stakeholders.

The exhibition ground was a beautiful sight to behold as it exuded suffusing and effervescent colours from the myriad of exhibits, ranging from art works, craft, decorative pottery, fashion, leather and interior design, raffia and wood works, apparels and embroidery, metal design, cultural souvenirs, to cuisines beads and hand -made bronze, music and cultural dance.

The three days gathering also featured cultural day presentations, awards and gala night, skill acquisition training for women and youths and conferences, with speakers from across different fields making presentations. The Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, in one of his presentations, noted that that the arts and culture sector is a veritable platform for mobilising both the local and international community towards fostering global unity and peace as well as economic development. According to him; “We have to be consistent, strong and determined in Nigeria to tell our stories, give other nations and people opportunities to share ideas, trade and understand our cultural value chains.

‘‘INAC is a vehicle not only to drive sensitisation on investment in our arts and crafts, but it is also a channel to integrate and provide platform for other countries to share their cultural tourism policies and investment opportunities that could help bring peace and unity to mankind.” This position was further brought to the light during the conference sessions where some of the speakers stressed on the economic importance of the arts and culture sector and its ability to develop humanity and human societies. The speakers included Professor Bakut T. Bakut, Director General, Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution; Chief Executive of National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Ado Yahuza; and Dr. Joseph Tyoakula Ande of Department of

