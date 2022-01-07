Inactivity: Telcos disconnect 98.5m mobile lines

Active subscriptions hit 193mAnyim

Mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country disconnected a total of 98.5 million lines in two months, New Telegraph has learnt. The disconnection carried out between September and October 2021 brought the total number of connected lines in the country down to 229.5 million from 328 million recorded in August 2021. This is according to the data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The disconnection, industry sources said, was as a result of improper registration or disuse by the owners of the lines for a long time.

More disconnections are expected at the end of March this year if the government goes ahead to enforce the deadline fixed for the mandatory NIN-SIM linkage for subscribers. Before the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage exercise, the telecom operators had been directed to disconnect any line found to have been improperly registered from their networks. NCC’s guidelines also permit the telecommunications companies to disconnect and reassign SIM cards once they are inactive for a maximum of 180 days. Checks revealed that more mobile lines had become inactive since the mandatory linkage with NIN began in December 2020.

This pushed the total number of disused lines across the networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile to 139 million as of August 2021. Before the 180 days for disconnection, a mobile line is categorized as inactive if it is not used by the subscriber to make or receive calls and/ or access data services for 90 days, at the minimum. Such lines are separated from active lines as they generate no revenue for telecom operators within the stated period. While the telecom operators have always had inactive lines alongside the increase in active users and new activations, the ban on new SIM registration and the inability of many subscribers to retrieve their lines between December 9, 2020, and April 19, 2021, worsened the situation. However, with the disconnection of millions of abandoned or disused lines, the number of inactive lines on the four networks was reduced to 37.9 million as of October end.

Meanwhile, active mobile subscriptions across the four GSM networks rose by 1.2 million in November 2021. According to the latest industry statistics released by NCC, this brought the subscriptions database to 192.8 from 191.6 million recorded in October. After months of consistent loss of subscriptions due to the government’s ban on new SIM registration between December 2020 and April 2021, the telcos returned to gains in June 2021. According to the NCC’s industry data for November 2021, two of the four GSM operators gained more subscriptions while the other two recorded losses in the month.

Airtel led the gainers as it added 1.03 million subscriptions in the month, which brought its customer database to 52.9 million at the end of November. Globacom also gained 402,275 new subscriptions in the month to record 53.7 million total customers. However, MTN Nigeria, which remained the largest mobile operator by the number of subscriptions in the country lost 151,038 subscriptions in the month. This saw its database declined to 73.4 million from 73.6 million it recorded in the previous month. 9mobile also lost 57,073 active subscriptions, which brought its total subscriptions to 12.7 million from 12.8 million it recorded in the previous month.

