News

‘Inadequate funding could collapse tertiary institutions

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, yesterday said that federal government-owned tertiary institutions in the country are on the verge of collapse due to underfunding; calling on the government to come to their rescue. Akinwumi, who spoke with newsmen at the university’s permanent site in Lokoja, echoed the request of the association of vice-chancellors that had urged the Federal Government to pay attention to already established institutions rather than creating new ones. While stressing that funding remained the major challenge of his institution, the vice-chancellor called on cor-porate bodies and individuals to assist the university as it had the potential of becoming one of the best in the country. He, however, said the institution was looking inwards to generate more funds to meet the ever-increasing demands of the school.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu commiserates with Sen. Bala Na’Allah over son’s death

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has condoled with the Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial district, Bala Na’ Allah, who lost is eldest son, Abdulkarim.   The 36-year-old was reported to have been tied and strangled by unidentified assailants, who forcefully gained access to the deceased’s residence […]
News Top Stories

FG raises N362.57bn in three years via Sukuk

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…offer oversubscribed by 446% The Debt Management Office (DMO) has raised a total sum of N362.57 billion via Sukuk specifically for the financing of some key infrastructure projects across the country. The debt agency, which confirmed the figure in a statement in Abuja yesterday, added that the recent ond of N162 .557 billion listed yesterday […]
News

FEC approves N3bn, $7.4m for upgrade of power transmission

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N3 billion for procurements geared towards upgrades of the transmission system to the national grid for supply of sufficient power to the nation. The dollar components for the six projects approved for the same purpose by the Council stood at $7.4 million. This was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica