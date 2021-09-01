‘Inadequate funding could collapse tertiary institutions

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, yesterday said that federal government-owned tertiary institutions in the country are on the verge of collapse due to underfunding; calling on the government to come to their rescue. Akinwumi, who spoke with newsmen at the university’s permanent site in Lokoja, echoed the request of the association of vice-chancellors that had urged the Federal Government to pay attention to already established institutions rather than creating new ones. While stressing that funding remained the major challenge of his institution, the vice-chancellor called on cor-porate bodies and individuals to assist the university as it had the potential of becoming one of the best in the country. He, however, said the institution was looking inwards to generate more funds to meet the ever-increasing demands of the school.
