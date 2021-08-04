Inadequate information, challenge to NTD elimination

Against the background of preventable deaths and human suffering from neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) in the country, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said inadequate or lack of information about the diseases constitute great threat to their elimination.

Ehanire made this known at a two-day media dialogue on NTDs orgnised by the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) at the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in collaboration with UNICEF, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

NTDs are a group of 20 disease conditions that are common in tropical or sub-tropical regions, and are closely associated with poverty, poor sanitation, lack of safe water sources, substandard housing conditions and deficient healthcare access. He added, “The diseases are called ‘neglected’ because they tend to affect the world’s poorest, and received less attention than other diseases.”

NTDs include onchocerciasis, lymphatic filariasis, schistosomiasis, soil transmitted helminthsiasis and trachoma.

Others are snakebite envenoming, rabies, buruli ulcer, leprosy, yaws, leishmaniasis, human African trypanosomiasis (HAT) and guinea worm which has been eliminated from Nigeria.



However, they disfigure, disable, keep children out of school and parents out of work – limiting their potentials and have communities stuck in poverty.

Ehanire said most community people do not know these diseases and lamented that they do not know how to stay free of the diseases.

Nigeria is currently battling to eliminate 15 tropical diseases out of the 20 recognised the World Health Organisation (WHO) as diseases of public health challenge.

To this end, Ehanire who was represented by Dr. Nse Akpan, the national coordinator, at the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), called on all tiers of government to release a proportion, 0.05 per cent of the total budget annually to implement critical interventions to fast track NTD elimination in Nigeria.

Similarly, he said, “Use NTD endemicity to prioritise the production of safe water sources nationwide, as was the case when Nigeria was guinea worm endemic.

In addition, he called for increased awareness about NTDs with a view to educate people in rural and urban settings about NTDs and their causes.

Furthermore, the minister of health said NTDs should be given the same priority and visibility that are given to malaria and tuberculosis (TB), in addition to having community buy-in into their preventive and elimination programmes.

It is estimated that 122 million Nigerians, that is two out of every two Nigerians are at risk of one or more of these NTDs.

In his presentation, the minister said based on cultural believes and practices, many survivors of NTDs attribute the cause of their condition to spiritual factors while some claim the ailment are the result of diabolical factors.

On the contrary, the minister of health said most persons afflicted with the NTDs do not keep their environment clean, adding that many communities do not have good water to drink and use.

The National Coordinator of NTDs at the FMoH charged the media to create more awareness about them, saying this would give rise to demand creation, participation as well as ownership of the NTD campaign.



Speaking on Schistosomiasis, Deputy Director, Programme Manager, National Schistosomiasis/Soil Transmitted Helminthiasis Elimination Programme, Dr. Obiageli Nebe said, Over 200 million people globally are infected with NTDs, over 700 million living at risk of the infections and over 90 per cent of the people live in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Earlier in his presentation, UNICEF WASH Specialist, Mr. Bioye Ogunjobi lamented that lack of political will, low awareness as hindrance to the elimination of NTDs in Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...