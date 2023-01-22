Inaugural lecture: Orthodontist Sanu pays her debt

Johnson Ayantunji Inaugural lecture means a different thing to her. Unlike others who consider it a time to receive the debts the community owed them; to her, it is a time to pay what she owes the academic community and the general public. This she said is informed by the fact that they provided the enabling environment for her to become what she is today. They include her alma mater, parents, family, friends, professional colleagues, her employers, and students; as well her experiences in the journey of life, which molded her as well as provided the enabling environment for her to become who she is today – a professor of orthodontics. That is exactly what Oluwatosin Oluyemi Sanu, a professor of Orthodontist did recently when she presented her inaugural lecture at the Ade Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos. Sanu, who spoke on the topic: “Beyond the Smile – Braces and Health: What have braces got to do with health?” did not disappoint. She acquitted herself as she held her audience spell bound. She went down memory lane on her journey into the dental profession which began at the nation’s premier university, the university of Ibadan in 1975 when she was admitted into a one – year preliminary Science Programme. She said: “Then, around the end of my programme, the senate of the University gave an approval to the University’s College of Medicine to start Dentistry as a professional course.” Also, her late father, Chief Joseph Sola Ogunjobi prevailed on her through one of his associates in the medical field to apply for a placement in the new course. She heeded his advice. That was it, as she and other twenty two others she called “neophytes” enrolled as the first set of the University of Ibadan Dental pioneers and finished as the first set of dentists produced by the UI in 1980. Thus the journey began. The journey was laden with thorns and brambles. They studied ad trained under difficult conditions because no one had chattered the terrain before, the faculty inclusive. She said: “So our beginning, though studded with determination, was spiced with so much uncertainty. As we all navigated this unchartered terrain (both students and faculty) to evolve a standard curriculum, our pre-clinical years were loaded with the extra burden of information, in addition to the basic pre – med courses.” She continued: “We were sometimes thrown into periods of confusion, especially as to the expected scope of the learning we were to have; our instructors did not fare any better as they had to take on additional learning and teaching in attempts to match a global standard for us. “They ended up defaulting to the widest scope, first, to ensure that we received identical instructions as other medical students, before the additional instructions specific to the dental programme.” The challenges no doubt toughened her and with this she was able to go through the challenges of the Dental Prof. Oluwatosin Sanu school. Quoting Joshua Marine, she said: “Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful. My life became interesting and more meaningful. I would say that God ordered my steps in this course and set the trajectory for the rest of my life. All glory to the Almighty God, who knows our end from the beginning.” Talking about her life trajectory, this was how her the foundation of her specialization in Orthodontics was laid as she converted those challenges in the days of uncertainties to opportunities as Orthodontics turned out to be her favourite subject. Sanu did not good mentors at the beginning. However, she found one in Dr. Olufadekemi Adewunmi who introduced orthodontics to her and others in a special way by simplifying the subject and as an icing on the cake, Dr. Isiekwe, who in her final year in 1980, brought about modern teaching style due to his travel and exposure by attending international conferences to present his research work, wowed them by teaching them through slides, which was not popular at the time. After her graduation came the residency programme which had at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). She completed it in record time, even though she had become a mother and house wife. She combined both well with her responsibilities of a professional and home maker. She joined the services of the LUTH as well as that of the University of Lagos as Lecturer 1 and LUTH as a honourary consultant. These appointments culminated in another phase in her career, where she spent two and a half decades and thus became a professor, where she gave her inaugural lecture. As an Orthodontist, Sanu has embarked on research and teaching breaking new frontiers. As an academia, she has contributed to the frontiers of knowledge as she authored, co – authored and published over 57 scientific articles in national and international peer – reviewed scholarly journals. Some of the studies were devoted to highlighting the many benefits of braces in securing total health. Also, in her quest to bridge the gap in the shortage of teachers, she heeded the call to help when the Faculty of Dentistry was set up at the Bayero University Kano, for the training of Orthodontists at the Department of Dental & Maxillofacial Surgery, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano in 2003, where she became a visiting Consultant. Being an area of specialization not popular like others, Sanu said that Nigeria has one orthodontist for about three million Nigerians. She explained that there was a need to strengthen orthodontics education and training at UNILAG and across the country, adding that there was a serious dearth of adequate equipment and consumables for the training of students. Sanu said: “I will like to recommend that the two institutions, the hospital and the university partner with captains of manufacturing industries to manufacture dental materials and equipment. “There is only one Orthodontist to about three million Nigerians. In addition to the shortage, the issue of migration of health workers to other countries as a global phenomenon further compounds the situation. Long term solutions to shortages can only be found through substantial investment in training more orthodontists. The condition of service needs to improve to mitigate against migration.” She also recommended that there should be Improvement in infrastructures and consumable, provision of orthodontic screening at the University of Lagos Health Centre located in Akoka, orthodontic treatment should be included in the health insurance scheme and care covered by insurance companies, dental healthcare should be considered as primary and given immediate attention. ” Sanu in her lecture revealed that bad alignment of teeth and poor bite were collectively termed malocclusion. “Malocussion is one of the three major oral diseases that affect human oral function, aesthetics, social interactions and health-related quality of life, she said.” She added that braces were used to align the teeth and close the gaps between upper and lower teeth which aid in restoring speech and promoting mental health. “Braces are wire-based tools, custommade and individualized, used to correct crooked or crowded teeth to get them straightened and to correct bad bites. “Oral health refers to a state of complete and effective functioning of the mouth and all the structures related to it, such as the teeth, gums, lips tongue, roof and floor of the mouth, cheeks and throat. It is beyond just health, straight teeth with a beautiful smile, but includes the ability to speak, smell, taste, touch, chew and swallow with confidence and without pain, discomfort, and disease of the mouth. This effectively translates in the long run to good overall health, well – being and optimum quality of life.” In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said: “She has made us come to the awareness of malocclusion, one of the three major oral diseases. Untreated malocclusion can cause pain and mental health. Braces are used to correct a wide array of malocclusion and quality of life is improved. Oluwatosin has done justice to the subject. “She has successfully paid her debt to UNILAG. You are hereby discharged. I welcome you to the committee of professors that have paid their dues.” Born 65 years ago in Ibadan, Sanu (Nee Ogunjobi) attended Ebenezer African Church School Okeado, Ibadan for her primary education from where she gained admission into Queen School Ibadan in 1963. She had her A levels at the same school, but at some time they had joint classes with Government College, Ibadan in 1974. On completion, she gained admission into University of Ibadan Medical and Dental Schools from where she graduated in June 1980 with a Bachelor of Dental Surgeon (BDS) and continued till 1981, as an intern at the University College Hospital (UCH). She completed her mandatory one year National Youth Service (NYSC) at the Military Hospital, Benin City, Edo State 1981 – 1982. She started her full time job at the University of Ibadan as a research fellow, and moved to Lagos in 1986 with her husband Pastor (Dr) Ayoola Sanu. She commenced her teaching career in LUTH in the Department of Child Dental Health, from where she was awarded a fellowship of the West African Surgeon in the Faculty of Dental Services with specialization in Orthodontics in 1974. She pioneered the Nigerian Association of Orthodontics where she has served as the protem secretary, secretary and president. In 2011, she was ordained a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), where she is serving with her husband. They are blessed with children and grandsons.

