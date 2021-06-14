Business

…inaugurates enhanced brokers’ performance ranking report

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has launched an enhanced broker performance ranking report designed to provide detailed insight into the performance of Trading License Holders across asset classes and improve participation in other exchange products.

 

The new ranking report was launched via a webinar themed: “The New Broker Performance Ranking: An Analytics Approach.”

 

The new Broker Performance Ranking, which shows the performance of brokers ranked by the weighted calculated points in deals, volume, and value across all asset classes, comes in three different levels, distinguished by fields to be displayed.

 

In his opening remarks, the Divisional Head, Trading Business, NGX, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, noted: “Today’s traditional asset managers and stockbrokers find themselves increasingly pressured by demands to monitor and measure their activities in all asset classes (Equity, Debts ETFs), as the regulator and operating environment require better tracking, monitoring, and reporting of market activities. At NGX, we came up with the new Broker Performance Ranking report as one of the solutions to this challenge.

 

“The new Broker Performance Ranking adopts an analytical approach in determining the total ranking of the brokers. It shows the performance of brokers (Volume, Value and Deals) in different asset classes (Equity, Bond and ETPs) and ranks brokers by weighted average performance across all asset class.

 

Thereby providing a level playing field and fair recognition for active market participants,” Chiemeka added.

 

Through frequent communications across its touchpoints and engagements such as this webinar, NGX is working tirelessly to ensure that Trading License Holders and other stakeholders are empowered with information to deliver more values.

