Inauguration: Adeleke threatens to sack Oyetola’s 30 new perm secs

Osun State Governor- elect, Ademola Adeleke, has warned the 30 permanent secretaries newly appointed by Governor Gboyega Oyetola against accepting the appointments. Oyetola is expected to hand over power to Adeleke on November 27. Oyetola in a letter signed by the Head of Service Dr Olowogboyega Oyebade and dated November 24 said their swearing-in will hold today at the Local Government Service Commission. But Adeleke in a statement yesterday by his spokesman Olawale Rasheed said: “We want to put on records that those who accept the appointments should be ready to leave the service whether or not their service tenure has reached statutory age. The occupants will be treated as political appointees who will automatically follow the outgoing governor out of public service from November 28.

“At the same time, those who still want to remain in service of Osun state government should decline the Greek gift from the outgoing Governor. We affirm that no waiver will be entertained in sacking from office any kangaroo permanent secretary.” However, a Socio-political group, Osun Shall Rise Again (OSRA) cautioned Adeleke against sacking the new permanent secretaries.

In a statement by the Secretary and Chairman Saheed Bakare and Lanre Akeju, respectively, the group encouraged the newly-appointed permanent secretaries to dare the governor-elect, adding, “We will be available to fight this battle on your behalf.”

