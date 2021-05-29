News

Inauguration day: Shun inflammatory utterances, Kalu warns political class

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has urged Nigerians to sustain their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in national development.
Acknowledging the infrastructural development of the country under the current administration, Kalu charged leaders at all levels in the private and public sectors, to work harmoniously in nation building.
Kalu, who cautioned politicians against heating the polity for selfish ambitions, noted that Nigeria is better off as a united and indivisible entity, adding that the nation is blessed with its multi-ethnic and multi-religious nature.
In a goodwill message in commemoration of Inauguration Day (May 29, formerly known as “Democracy day”), the former governor charged the political class to play the game by the rules, stressing that the collective interests of the people should be paramount in decision making.
He said: ” I join President Muhammadu Buhari and other Nigerians in celebrating Inauguration Day.
“Democracy is about the people.
“The will of the people remains imperative in the sustenance of democracy.
“As we mark President Buhari’s sixth year anniversary in office, Nigerians should rally support for the president in his determined efforts to reposition the country.
“Utterances and statements capable of polarising the country must be discouraged.
“Leaders at all levels must advocate peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups.
“The potentials of the country can only be properly harnessed in an atmosphere of harmony.
“Nigeria’s unity is non-negotiable”.
Kalu wished Nigerians a hitch-free celebration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Doctors’ strike: Reps leadership to engage Finance Minister next week

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as Gbajabiamila visits doctors The leadership of the House of Representatives will next week invite the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed over the industrial action by the Nigerian resident doctors, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed yesterday. According to Gbajabiamila, the meeting would be over how to ensure the execution of the […]
News

“Health Commissioner Quickly Intervenes As Heavy Rainstorm Disrupts Activities In postnatal ward of General Hospital Calabar.”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Calabar the State Capital of Cross River State had a heavy down pour that came with massive storm and heavy wind, which lasted for over 4hrs causing severe havoc and damages at the State’s General Hospital located at Mary Slessor Calabar. Amongst the very numerous damages that the rain caused so far as vehicular movement […]
News

Panic as gunmen abduct Abia varsity students

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

An unspecified number of students of Abia State University, ABSU, Uturu, were yesterday abducted by a gang of hoodlums along the Uturu-Okigwe road. As at press time, no contact had been made with either the students or their abductors. This was even as the Abia State government vowed to work with its Imo State counterpart […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica