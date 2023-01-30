InBev appoints marketing director

Anheuser-Busch InBev, parent company of Nigeria’s International Breweries Plc., has appointed Bamise Oyegbami as marketing director, for Nigeria operations. Bamise is a seasoned executive with vast experience leading strategic marketing and communications teams and cross-functional work streams in the Nigerian FMCG industry. Before joining Anheuser- Busch InBev in 2020, he has held senior marketing roles at PZ Cussons for over three years, including his positions as regional brand manager (Africa) for the Olympic brand and RTD Category manager, among others. Prior to the appointment, Bamise was the marketing nanager, Trophy, growing the premium lager beer brand into one of Nigeria’s most popular brands through front-end innovation process, compelling brand positioning, and awardwinning brand strategies and execution, drawing mass appeal across the country, especially among consumers in the South-West.

