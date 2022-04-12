INC, CSOs urge FG to site medical varsity in Bayelsa

Following the passage of a bill by the Senate to establish a Federal University of Medical Sciences and Biomedical Technology across the six geo-political zones in the country, the Ijaw National Congress and other civil society groups in Bayelsa State have called on the Federal Government to site that of the South- South in the state.

The groups, which made the call yesterday in Yenagoa during an advocacy visit to the Bayelsa Medical University, urged the federal government to take over the BMU facilities already on ground for the proposed institution, rather than starting the building of the institution from scratch.

The groups were led by Nengi James, the Second National Vice President of INC and the Head of Bayelsa State Office of ERA/FoEN, Alagoa Morris, appealed to the state government, state House of Assembly and members of the National Assembly from the state to fast track the process to ensure that the opportunity of having the federal institution in the state is realised

