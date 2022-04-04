INC decries failure to inaugurate NDDC Board

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has decried the seeming unwillingness of the powers that be to inaugurate a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) stating that it was one of the actions militating against the region’s development.

Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa, as the chairman of occasion during the 50th birthday of ex-agitator, Victor-Ben Ebikabowei, former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), the INC President Benjamin Okaba said went down memory lane to what led to the proclamation of the amnesty programme and also paid tributes to those who had been part of the struggle for environmental and social justice for people of the region.

He also thanked him for his commitment to peace and capacity building in the region and charged other leaders of the Niger Delta to invest in the area and on the people.

The INC President lauded Boyloaf for floating a foundation aimed at tackling the problems of the boy child and appealed to well-meaning individuals and groups to support the cause.

In his remarks, Boyloaf said he joined the Niger Delta struggle because of the neglect and perceived injustices, pointing out that he had no regrets defending his people.

Boyloaf, who used the occasion to launch his Boyloaf Foundation, said his desire to give back to the society led to the establishment of his foundation.

