Incentives to roguish politics and power-thief

In the essay, ‘Go to Court’ (New Telegraph, 16&23/3/2023) on current Nigerian politics, we maintained politics in Nigeria is not a vocation of service, but rather an occupation or even a profession supervised by INEC and regulated under Nigerian legal Order comprising 1999 Constitution and legislations such as the Electoral Act, 2022.

Both are roguish documents hence politics is now a full-fledged criminal enterprise. Nigeria’s chief troubles have been its roguish politics. But this roguish politics wouldn’t have been this brazen if there were no incentives to retain it as it is then and now. The incentives that make politics in Nigeria roguish and consequently foster power-theft are many and varied. They can be summarized under two headings: absence of Rule of Law/Due Process and the humongous profits accruing from politics. The chief incentive is absence of Rule of Law in the legal order. Nigeria’s legal order is a cocktail of proclamations made by the conqueror (the ‘bigman’ brigand and a rogue) to protect his heist and control the victims. Interested readers are invited to read Nigeria’s constitutional instruments; be it the treaties Sir George Taubman Goldie and Consul Beecroft forced upon Nigerian potentates upon which Britain hoisted its claim over Nigeria at the 1885 Berlin Conference and see whether any clause or provision therein in any way deigned to protect the interest of subjugated Nigerian ethnic communities or advance their well-being.

None! Thereafter compare the Letters Patent, 1913, Native Land Ordinance 1916, the various constitutions culminating to 1999 Constitution and point out any clause or provision preserving the dignity, wellbeing and integrity of Nigerians. Each of these laws seeks to maintain, protect and preserve the vile condition of slavery upon which British colonialism and neocolonialism thereafter have been instituted. Equality before the law is an axiomatic component of rule of law but the Nigerian ‘bigman’ is above the law.

He is not held accountable for breaches of the law. This legal condition drives roguish politics in Nigeria.

So, the major incentive sustaining the roguish politics and power-theft in Nigeria is the autocratic constitution decreed and entrenched since the conquest of Nigeria between 1859 and 1960 and the governments instituted between 1900 and 1960 based on power- theft. When the people rebelled in 1966, Britain instigated a civil war through which it reconquered Nigeria, and has had controlling influence over subsequent resulting governments since 1966 to date.

The legal order instituted pursuant to the colonial government and neocolonial government constitutions (1914–1999) did not, and have not entrenched rule of law. Law neither rules the government nor its officials. Rather the officials being above the law rule the law. Being above the law is both a legal fact and a convention as section 308 of the 1999 Constitution epitomizes.

As a convention, the ruler (from councillor to the president) is deified, separated and elevated above the people. Hoisted on divinity and ‘infallibility’ principle, who can play politics with a god? This god is unapproachable, infallible, unbeatable and above reproach. A god can only play politics with a fellow god and that is the reason the ruler of Nigeria either as a prime minister, head of state or president is unbeatable in an election in which he contests or in which he supports any other person.

When President Jonathan allowed himself to be defeated in 2015, it was a shock to General Buhari who had defeated him for he had held that office before and knows the enormity of the legal instrument in the hands of mere mortal. So, in an environment of untrammelled autocratic power housed in the constitutions and the laws, politics in Nigeria cannot be anything else than roguish.

Political power can be grabbed through armed robbery, theft, fraud or such like devices as Bola Ahmed Tinubu counselled during his electioneering tour of Ebonyi State in 2023 electoral season because the participants in this macabre struggle knows there is no rule of law but survival of the fittest in this lawless jungle.

So, who should be surprised that the beautiful provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act or the INEC guidelines are not followed? And the participants know nobody will be held responsible for the murders, theft of electoral boxes and ballots, kidnap of INEC officials and forcing them to fraudulently alter the result or open vote-buying at polling booths in the presence of security agents to unlawfully influence voters, and indeed the perpetration of other heinous electoral offences such as threats against potential voters, ethnic profiling, sabotage of INEC electronic infrastructure.

So, the chief incentive to roguish politics and theft of power is the absence of rule of law. The absence of rule of law and due process makes roguish politics possible because once a political brigand and a rogue has successfully stolen power, access to justice is prohibitively high and even then it is a gambit and gamble as the legal procedure and principles guiding same are not certain.

Anything goes! Knowing Nigeria’s election petition process as a roulette, only lion-hearted victims risk embracing the provisioned relief. The other incentive is the humongous material benefits being profits that accrue from heist from a successful political gambit. A win of a political office of a Local Government Chairman, Coun- cilor, State Governor, State Assemblyman, President, Representative/Senator down to their appointive class members transforms a pauper to a super-rich millionaire or even a trillionaire depending on the resources available at such levels.

As a chairman, an illiterate trader, a jobless graduate or petty thief can get political sponsorship and if translated to actual win, he is instantly transformed from poverty to a ‘bigman’ who has the entire multi-million naira local government or state grants from Federal treasury trough at his discretionary dispensation.

He cuts and gives to whom he likes and the Igbo adage reminds that charity begins at home. At the state level, the governor becomes, the ‘owner’ not just the trustee which the 1978 Land Use Act makes him.

As ‘owner’ of the entire land in the state or Abuja he cuts several pieces and gives to whom he pleases and that was after he had for public purposes compulsorily revoked the right of the poor owners. For the state purse, there is not distinction between his pocket and this public purse because like Barkin Zuwo of Kano state said in 1983, was he not living in Government House and was Government money not warehoused in Government House?

So, the governor warehouses state fund under his personal safe and deal with it as he pleases by way of security votes, inflated contracts for white-elephant and grandiose projects which cannot be questioned, after all, was he not developing the state on the paradigm of ‘concrete developments?

By the time he completes his 8-year reign, he must have squandered billions or even trillions on wasteful projects, programmes and policies that have deepened the poverty of Nigerians as National Bureau of Statistics recently revealed.

The resources creamed off as profits and corralled from these wasteful projects, policies and programmes are majorly directed at funding recruitment of thugs, equipping them with lethal weaponry and stacking up an impregnable war chest capable of buying off INEC officials, political competitors, security agencies or removal of any stumbling blocks to electoral process to assure victory.

So, the major incentive to roguish politics and power-theft is the selfish aggrandizement, corrupt enrichment and institution of crony capitalist formation that translates the chairman, the state governor or the president from his prior economic and social instability to unassailable ‘bigman’ who thereafter enters into the circle of the ‘owners’ of Nigeria to be consulted and listened to on affairs of Nigeria.

It is this, irrational transition from poverty to wealth which Nigerian legal order does not question that is the major incentive to roguish politics and power-theft in Nigeria.

Unless, Nigeria’s present dysfunctional autocratic legal order is abolished and in its stead a libertarian, democratic, republican and egalitarian legal order is instituted, Nigeria will continue on this well- beaten roguish path until one day something will snap and it will go the way of all autocratic state formations such as England before 1688 Glorious Revolution, Russian before the Bolshevik Revolution or France before the 1789 Revolution. Autocracy is the bedrock of corruption which destroys the fabrics of the state and society as Nigeria has become a shining example and as it wobbles and dangles on the brink, the prayer of the faithful remains that the most notorious by-product of autocracy and corruption which is roguish politics and power-theft shall not kill and bury Nigeria in the nearest future.

