Incentives will help keep exporting companies afloat – NEPC boss

The Executive Director/ CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Dr. Ezra Yakusak has reiterated the significant impact of Export Incentives in keeping exporting companies in business. Ezra said this while receiving in his office a delegation of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG) led by its Chairman, Chief Ede Dafinone, in Abuja, a statement by NEPC spokesperson Ndubueze Okeke said. He said: “Without the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) Scheme, a lot of companies would have gone moribund. These incentives such as the Export Development Fund (EDF) among others have, over the years, helped to keep exporting companies afloat particularly Small and Medium Entrepreneurs.” On the creative industry, Ezra opined that the promotion of the creative industry with particular emphasis on music and movies (Nollywood) is indeed desirable given the impact of Nigerian music and films in the international market as well as the positive image it generates for the country. Dafinone requested the support of the Council in retooling the process of payment of the EEG scheme by monthly instalments in order to reduce delays in processing and payment of EEG claims to beneficiaries. This, he noted will ensure that the value of the claims is not eroded.

