Incentives will help keep exporting companies afloat – NEPC boss

The Executive Director/ CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Dr. Ezra Yakusak has reiterated the significant impact of Export Incentives in keeping exporting companies in business. Ezra said this while receiving in his office a delegation of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG) led by its Chairman, Chief Ede Dafinone, in Abuja, a statement by NEPC spokesperson Ndubueze Okeke said. He said: “Without the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) Scheme, a lot of companies would have gone moribund. These incentives such as the Export Development Fund (EDF) among others have, over the years, helped to keep exporting companies afloat particularly Small and Medium Entrepreneurs.” On the creative industry, Ezra opined that the promotion of the creative industry with particular emphasis on music and movies (Nollywood) is indeed desirable given the impact of Nigerian music and films in the international market as well as the positive image it generates for the country. Dafinone requested the support of the Council in retooling the process of payment of the EEG scheme by monthly instalments in order to reduce delays in processing and payment of EEG claims to beneficiaries. This, he noted will ensure that the value of the claims is not eroded.
The Diaspora And It’s Negative Influence On Our Democracy
We yearned and prayed passionately for democratic leadership for decades. It was not easy for a nation as famous and naturally endowed like Nigeria to face the enslavement of dictatorship for the years it was imposed on us by our Military. At last, democracy reincarnated in Nigeria in 1999. Good enough, for over two decades […]
No quit notice to ethnic groups in Igbo land – Ohanaeze
Pan-Igbo sociocultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday reiterated its earlier rebuttal that an ethnic or regional group had been ordered to quit any part of Igbo Land. National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia who made the rebuttal in a statement released to journalists in Enugu said Ohanaeze Ndigbo view such statements as reprehensible and […]
Dana carries out dry run of operations ahead of resumption
Ahead of flight resumption, Nigerian carrier, Dana Air, on Wednesday carried out a dry run at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) and shakedown flights from Lagos to Port Harcourt and back. According to a statement by the airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air had to carry out the exercise to demonstrate […]
