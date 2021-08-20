Incentivising agribusiness investments via PVP

Last week, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, witnessed a high volume of human traffic who gathered as the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) unveiled the recently approved Federal Government’s Plant Variety Protection (PVP) Act to the general public. CALEB ONWE reports

Indeed, the gathering was mostly dominated by critical stakeholders in the country’s agricultural sector, especially those that have interest in agribusiness investments. The huge presence of agribusiness investors, perhaps, was because the Plant Variety Protection rights, which the Act grants them, is one of the empowerment they have earnestly sought after, as a guarantee for their investments.

Understanding PVP Act

PVP Act is said to be a legislation that helps to protect the intellectual property of plant breeders and also provide a legal system that guarantee safe plant breeding, while ensuring plant Varieties with high yield potentials. This Act is new in the country, having just recently been assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, after it scaled through the legislative furnace. This came after several years of persistent push by stakeholders. Findings showed that this new Act in the agricultural sector, if well implemented, would give plant breeders exclusive rights to commercialise seed and, as well, circulate material of the plant variety. The stakeholders, who are celebrating it, have also argued that while it promotes marketing of new varieties, the legislation would also attract both local and foreign companies to introduce high quality improved varieties.

Stakeholders’ appraisal

NASC that unveiled the Act to the public said the absence of it in the country had hampered robust investments in the agribusiness sub-sector for too long. It was learnt that the coming on board of this Act could not have elicited less joy among stakeholders as every investor needs a guarantee that his or her investment will be protected adequately.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, who rejoiced with stakeholders on the new Act, noted that it was a new dawn for those wishing to contribute to economic growth in the country through plant breeding. Nanono said PVP came as a result of effective agricultural innovation and research, designed to boost food security. Nanono urged all stakeholders to make commitment towards its effective implementation.

He said: “It is very important that the PVP is diligently implemented, we should engage all the stakeholders in this business.” From the minister’s stance, it can be deduced that the Federal Government and other critical agricultural stakeholders have started the process towards holistic enforcement of the Plant Variety Protection Act.

The Director-General of National Agricultural Seed Council, Dr. Philip Ojo, who spoke at the unveiling of PVP Act 2021, said Nigeria’s agricultural sector transformation was dependent on implementation of PVP. Ojo explained that galvanising the support of all stakeholders was necessary in making the law work for the transformation of the country’s agricultural development.

“We will begin to see on our farmer’s field superior yielding, stress tolerant, disease resistant, climate smart and input efficient varieties, which will be introduced by innovative breeders both from the public and the private sectors in a few years to come. “We will begin to witness efficient land use and reduced food cost as a result of the increased productivity from cultivated hectares across the country,” he noted. He said NASC had already started doing what is necessary to ensure that Nigeria does not only have the PVP law, but to implement it for the impacts to be delivered to farmers and the entire Nigerians.

“NASC have commenced actions to set up a functional PVP office to receive and process applications for the grant ing of a Plant Variety Protection rights in Nigeria from anywhere in the world. “We are also working to develop supporting regulations that will help implement the Act,” he added.

The National Economic Summit Group (NESG) has also applauded the emergence of this Act, saying that articulating plans for its implementation was as important as passing it into law. NESG’s Chief Executive Officer, ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, who was represented at the public presentation of the Act by Ms Gloria Ekpo, an official of the group, noted that stakeholders had waited for this Act to deepen their investments while contributing towards the country’s agricultural revolution. “We must act with a sense of urgency to strengthen partnerships for resilient seeds regulations through catalytic investments in the seeds sector, tackle high level insecurity for sustainable and inclusive seeds systems and agricultural transformation in Nigeria,” he added. New Telegraph also gathered that NESG was excited over the new Act, because they believe that the imple-mentation of Plant Variety Protection Act will go a long way in ensuring that Nigeria overcomes food shortage.

The group also expressed optimism that it will attract foreign investments into the seed sub-sector as well as enjoy the gains of intra and inter-border trade opportunities in seed trade and exports. “Indeed, hunger has been on the rise for several years in Nigeria and with the effects of COVID-19, affordability, availability and accessibility to nutritious foods is increasingly becoming difficult for 52 million food insecure Nigerians. “It is our belief that plant breeders and farmers can offer solutions to these challenges of food insecurity.

But, in order to succeed, they need the right tools – and that requires us to re-orient food systems so that the plant breeders and farmers are given opportunities to thrive, and to be fairly rewarded for the work they do. “With increased incomes and profits among small-scale farmers and plant breeders, their businesses are invested back into local economies, where they create jobs and equitable growth. This is crucial for creating opportunities for rural youth and to live and thrive in their various communities,” Jaiyeola added. Meanwhile, once the PVP law is fully implemented in Nigeria, the country will move from generating $0 from seeds export to generating well over $2.0 billion from seeds export within the first five years.

Last line

While stakeholders celebrate this new Act and anticipate bumper harvest from the various investments in plant breeding and seed multiplication, it is important to note that national interest must be protected. Nigerian plant breeders and regulatory agencies also need to ensure transparency, as well as, be wary of foreign investors who may want to make the country a dumping ground of their products.

