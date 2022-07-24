Incessant building collapse: COREN sets up engineering monitoring teams

As the Nation is engulfed by the incessant building and roads collapses leading to the loss of lives daily, the Council for Regulating Engineering of Nigeria (COREN), has setup a powerful Engineering Reg-ulatory Monitoring Teams across the 15 states of the federation to stems the tide of the menace.

Speaking in Kano, the President of Council, Engr. Ali Rabiu, said they are equally worried at the collapsed of roads leading to the killings of more Nigerians than building’s but because buildings are the ones people see they refrain from talking about it.

The president said that one of their Co-mandates was the proper monitoring of projects to safeguard the interests of Nigerians and better the economy and as such they would not relent in ensuring the strict following of the rules and regulations while constructing projects.

Engr. Ali Rabiu explained that they established the Engineering Regulatory Monitoring Department in each bureaucracy which allowed for the subsequent setting up of the Engineering Regulatory Monitoring Teams in all the 36 states and Abuja.

He added that the ERM are structured in the way that they have States Ethical Committees which implement policies enacted by the National Technical Committee, and alongside them they have Inspectors in the five identified sectors of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Agricultural Sectors.

