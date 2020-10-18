News

Incessant flooding threatening food security –AFAN

Posted on

Farmers in Nigeria, under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) said the continued flooding of farm lands across the country was a source of serious concerns to them, due to the threat it poses to food security.

 

The Factional President of AFAN, Farouk Mudi disclosed this in Abuja recently when he flagged off distribution of farm inputs and also inaugurated the Association’s head office.

 

Mudi who called on governments at all levels to make more commitment towards tackling the flooding menace, said that farmers efforts towards sufficient food production was being jeopardised by the floods. He said that the flash floods in Kebbi, Jigawa and other states that destroyed farmers crops, amounting to millions of naira, was a huge set back to the progress being made to stabilising food prices through robust production.

 

Mudi however, assured that members of his association were working with the assistance gotten from both Federal and state Governments to make farm products available and also affordable. He further explained that the challenges encountered by his members in the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN ) Anchor Borrowers programme, we’re been swiftly addressed to foster more progress for the farmers and the country.

 

According to him, if all stakeholders can createenough synergy in promoting agriculture in the country, the economy would have no cause going into recession, and the import bill of agricultural products would remain low. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently deliver needed assistance to the 12 states affected by flood this year.

 

The President once again expressed the nation’s sympathy to the victims of the floods, many of whom had lost family members, homes and valued investments in agricultural crops and livestock.

 

Buhari underscored the need for additional coordination between the federal and state government agencies dealing with the issues, and for improved forecast and warning systems to avert similar calamities.

