Incessant kidnapping, killing spark protest in Uturu

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Indigenes of Uturu, the host community of Abia State University and Gregory University, in Isuikwuato Local Government Area, yesterday trooped to the streets to protest what they described as the increasing cases of kidnapping and killings along the Okigwe- Uturu, Isuikwuato Road. Recall that no fewer than two people were killed yesterday on the road while seven other people were kidnapped last week along the same road. Meanwhile, kidnappers during yesterday’s incident were said to have released the 16 ABSU students traveling in a bus, but killed the driver of the bus.

The residents, who marched along the Uturu Road to Marist Secondary School, however, blocked the road calling on both the Imo and Abia State governments to take immediate action with a view to curbing and tackling the rising cases of killing and kidnapping of Uturu indigenes along the road. The protesters, who lamented that the kidnap of Uturu residents has been on the rise, said that this had been adversely affecting the economy of the people, even as he called for concerted action against the menace. “The road has become a nightmare to travelers in spite of the numerous security checkpoints along the road,” the protesters said

 

Our Reporters

