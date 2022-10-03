Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
News Top Stories

Incessant strikes destroying varsity education in Nigeria –Oloyede

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Comment(0)

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede, has called on stakeholders on the need to find a way for a workable education within the available legal framework as part of the measures to curb the menace of incessant strike in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

 

The JAMB Registrar who disclosed that incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is destroying university education, said the union must realise that the country is no longer in a military regime, hence, there must be a paradigm shift as you cannot do the same thing the same way all the time.

 

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2022 Independence Day Essay competition organised by the Osun State Government in Osogbo, Oloyede, who was represented by JAMB’s Director of Legal Services, Abdul Wahab Oyedokun, said stakeholders must find a way for a workable education within the available legal framework.

 

He said that over 40 percent of the tertiary education applicants have neglected the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) as their first choice in the last 20 years due to incessant strikes by ASUU.

 

He said: “Osun State is a state of pride. We have history, Ife is the origin of Yoruba. We have culture. Osogbo is the centre of culture. We have a great education. Ife (OAU) is here, Osun State University is coming.

 

Unfortunately, with respect to ASUU, we are destroying Ife ‘OAU’ with these incessant strikes. “I know as a matter of fact that about 20 years ago, more than 40% of students made OAU their first choice university, but today OAU is not 1 to 10 in terms of the number of applications.

“We commend the Osun State Government for this initiative for this wonderful initiative that is taking place in a society where others are prioritising things that are of no benefit that will bring no future to the children.

 

“We are at the Joint Admission And Matriculation Board, we are working towards building a better successor generation for Nigeria and the only way to do that is to guarantee the integrity of our examination process.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

…Security operatives intensify searchand- rescue operation

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Following the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night, security operatives have intensified search-and-rescue operation in the general area. The Kaduna State Government also disclosed that evacuation of trapped train passengers was concluded in the early hours of yesterday. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said yesterday morning: “Evacuation of passengers […]
News

GOV EMMANUEL LAUDS PEACEFUL LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTION

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says AKISIEC has set standard in orderly conduct of elections Governor Udom Emmanuel has commended the orderly , peaceful and transparent manner in which Local Government elections have been conducted across Akwa Ibom State. He said the success of this exercise would strengthen the people’s confidence in the Local Government administration. Governor Emmanuel stated this […]
News

Atiku: WASSCE’s cancellation, not in Nigeria’s interest

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar yesterday said the Federal Government’s recent decision to cancel the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), would have dire consequences on the educational sector of the nation. In a statement he personally signed, Atiku, said: “As a parent and investor in the education sector, I wish to register the fact […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica