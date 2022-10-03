Incessant strikes destroying varsity education in Nigeria –Oloyede

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede, has called on stakeholders on the need to find a way for a workable education within the available legal framework as part of the measures to curb the menace of incessant strike in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The JAMB Registrar who disclosed that incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is destroying university education, said the union must realise that the country is no longer in a military regime, hence, there must be a paradigm shift as you cannot do the same thing the same way all the time.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2022 Independence Day Essay competition organised by the Osun State Government in Osogbo, Oloyede, who was represented by JAMB’s Director of Legal Services, Abdul Wahab Oyedokun, said stakeholders must find a way for a workable education within the available legal framework.

He said that over 40 percent of the tertiary education applicants have neglected the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) as their first choice in the last 20 years due to incessant strikes by ASUU.

He said: “Osun State is a state of pride. We have history, Ife is the origin of Yoruba. We have culture. Osogbo is the centre of culture. We have a great education. Ife (OAU) is here, Osun State University is coming.

Unfortunately, with respect to ASUU, we are destroying Ife ‘OAU’ with these incessant strikes. “I know as a matter of fact that about 20 years ago, more than 40% of students made OAU their first choice university, but today OAU is not 1 to 10 in terms of the number of applications.

“We commend the Osun State Government for this initiative for this wonderful initiative that is taking place in a society where others are prioritising things that are of no benefit that will bring no future to the children.

“We are at the Joint Admission And Matriculation Board, we are working towards building a better successor generation for Nigeria and the only way to do that is to guarantee the integrity of our examination process.”

