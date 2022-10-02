Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
News

Incessant strikes destroying varsity education -Oloyede

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has called on stakeholders on the need to find a way for a workable education within the available legal framework as part of the measures  to curb the menace of incessant strike in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The JAMB Registrar, who disclosed that incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is destroying university education,  said the union must realise that the country is no longer in a military regime, hence, there must be a paradigm shift as you cannot do the same thing the same way all the time.

Speaking on Sunday at the grand finale of the 2022 Independence Day Essay competition organised by the Osun State Government in Osogbo, Oloyede, who was represented by JAMB’s Director of Legal Services, Abdul Wahab Oyedokun, said stakeholders must find a way for a workable education within the available legal framework.

He said that over 40 percent of the tertiary education applicants have neglected the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) as their first choice in the last 20 years due to incessant strikes by ASUU.

 

