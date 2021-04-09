Incest: A soaring sexual, family absurdity

It is rudely disgusting reading stories of incestuous relationships in families in our society these days. It is happening as if the taboo has become a norm. The ugly incident has become a daily news item in the media. Why this is so deserves to be looked into, and attempt to address the moral plague.

What is it that should attract a father to his own biological daughter? Whatever her age, beauty, body features, height or natural endowment, I still can’t come to terms with any rational opinion about it. Sincerely, I don’t know. I can’t fathom the urge that would make a dad develop a sexual intimacy with his own blood.

It is even more disgraceful when the shameful act involves the minors and teenage girls. I want to believe that such dads need psychiatric examinations. No sane father, in his right senses, should think about it much less engaging in it. There are factors that can trigger incest in a family. One, it is used as part of rituals for initiation into secret cults. Two, it is used for money, political and fetish rituals.

Three, it could be a spiritual attack, a curse or spell in operation in the affected family blood line. Four, it is a psychiatric disorder which manifests in form of emotional misadventure and sexual insanity. These four factors are my findings when I subjected the circumstances and confessions of some of the culprits to critical analysis and psychological discernment and evaluation. I learnt of some rich men whose daughters are their sex partners.

I was told of a particular billionaire whose daughter will fly to meet him wherever he is around the world whenever she has the urge for sex. Whether it is true or not I don’t know but the gist was rife in social circle some years ago. We have also reads about some allegations in the media involving dads and daughters. At some point, eligible bachelors were not keen on marrying the daughters of the rich due to this reason.

The suspicion is fading away as guys now hunt for such babes targeting the financial benefits that would naturally come with such relationships. About four years ago, a 24-year-old young woman was having an affair with her dad in Kenya. This particular case was none of the four reasons I adduced for the growing taboo in Nigeria. When she was put on a live radio interview on Hero FM, she was not ashamed to own up for sleeping with her dad.

She said her reasons for having an affair with her dad were that “dad was good in bed, he has a huge and satisfying dick, and in addition, he gives me money.” When asked how the affair started, she explained that she actually seduced her dad because she envied her mom. She was of the opinion that her mom didn’t know how to maximize the natural endowment of her dad, more so, “he gives me money unlike my boyfriend who doesn’t give me money.”

Though she was in a state of discomfiture when she was told that her boyfriend, whom she thought was in the dark about the affair, actually gave the presenter the information and used the opportunity to call it quit with her. She revealed that she was using her boyfriend as a smokescreen to shield her secret affair with her dad. She added that because her dad was a businessman who travelled a lot, she found it convenient to go and meet him wherever he was. She mentioned a particular hotel in Kenya where she had a weekend romp with her dad. What eventually became the situation in the family I don’t know by the time her mom, who didn’t know anything of such was happening under her nose, listened to the interview on radio and the scandal went viral on the internet. This evil is happening in many homes unannounced.

I don’t want to load this article with media daily reports on the absurdity. This week alone, a number of such cases have been reported. Just imagine a 49-year-old dad who sexually abused his 12-year-old daughter for a crazy reason that his wife is no longer attractive to him. According to the report, the 12-year-old girl actually reported her 49-year-old father, Ubong Akpan, to the police for violating her for five years since she was seven years old.

The girl said she could no longer bear the constant sexual molestation again hence she decided to complain to the police. The Ogun State Police Command, through its spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident last Monday in Abeokuta. “Upon the report, the DPO, Itele- Ota Division, CSP Monday Unoegbe, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, he confessed to the crime and claimed that his wife was appearing too old and no longer looking attractive to him,” Oyeyemi said. A woman called me a couple of years ago that she was contemplating poisoning her husband because he was sleeping with their first daughter. Narrating the situation in tears very early in the morning, she said her husband no longer hid it. “Around 2am, I just woke and I didn’t see him by my side in bed, I stood up to check where he was, as I approached the children’s room, he just emerged from the room tying his towel not minding my presence. He went straight to our bedroom and slept off. I went inside to check my daughter, her under was wet with sperm. She looked at me, sobbing. My girl is 14 years old, Michael West help me.”

(She wept profusely). Similarly, some randy stepfathers are involved with their stepdaughters in immoral sexual affairs. Just like the Kenyan case, some wayward girls don’t mind sharing same men with their moms provided the men are the type they lust after. An undergraduate almost ruined her mom’s marriage. The secret was leaked that her husband, the supposed dad at home, was the same man her daughter saved his contact as “Microchip” on her iPhone. Reading through the chats on her WhatsApp page, the mom collapsed. It took her friends and family doctor to stabilize her condition two days after.

The unfortunate story I heard about a man who married a single mom because of her pretty young daughter was disheartening. The man really gave hope, comfort and new lease of life to her and her two children. It was impossible for the man to marry the 19-year-old girl while he was 48 years old. He endeared himself to the girl in particular such that she was known as “daddy’s favourite.” By the time the secret got leaked barely a year into the marriage, the man declared to his wife that “if you will not allow this (affair with her daughter to continue quietly), then, the marriage is over.

I married you because of her.” I was told she wept and remained in moody condition for almost a week before she let him have his way, painfully though. The regrettable aspect of this ugly situation is that such randy men hardly get punished for their indecent behaviours. Rather, the cheated wives and moms will either fight their daughters or send them away in order to “keep their homes.” Such wicked men should be exposed, prosecuted and punished. Mothers should keep an eye on their adventurous and loose daughters. Pretending that all is well when it is not, is delusional.

