Inclusion of PWDs’ll suppress coronavirus impact – MRTB

The management of Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board (MRTB) of Nigeria, has made a case for the inclusion of persons with disability, saying the measure would better serve everyone as well as suppress the negative impact of coronavirus pandemic on them. The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MedicalRehabilitationTherapistsRegistrationBoard of Nigeria, Dr. MrsOlufunkeAkanlesaidensuringthe effectiveinclusionof disabledpersonswouldbuildthe societybetteraswellasprovideformoreagilesystems capablerespondingtocomplexsituationswhilereachingthefurthestof thedisabledpersonsfirst.

Akanle made the call during the 2020 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) celebration, which held at the National Orthopaedic Special School at the National Orthopaedic Hospital Igbobi Lagos (NOHIL). According to Akanle, this year, the IDPD, which has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, has been particularly difficult for persons with disabilities who are disproportionately affected by the health, social and economic consequences of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Thethemeof the2020IDPD, markedeveryDecember 3, is ‘Building Back Better: Towards a Disability- Inclusive, AccessibleandSustainablePostCOVID-19’. According to Akanle, the theme for this year was apt as it focused on ensuring that persons with disabilities were equipped and empowered for inclusive, accessible and sustainable development as is envisaged in the COVID-19 world. She highlighted that this year’s theme emphasised the importance of strengthening collective efforts for universal access to essential services, including immediate health and social protection, education, digital infrastructure, accessible information, employment and other socio-cultural opportunities.

“Persons with disabilities are not to be left behind in times of crisis,” she added. In his goodwill message, Dr. U.A.C Okafor, from the Department of Physiotherapy, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, said there is no person with disability, as all persons have ability in disability. According to Okafor, although, all humans were created equal, but there is no human that doesn’t have one form of disability or the other, adding that using medicated glasses to boost vision, was a factor of disability. He urged parents with children with disability to give them good upbringing, by giving them adequate education.

On his part, an occupational therapist with Enability, Kemi Peters called for the rebuilding of structures that provides conducive environment for persons living with disabilities, saying the people working in government agencies and private establishments should be voices for persons living with impairment. In his contribution, the Principal of the the National Orthopaedic Special School, Taiwo Emmanuel Dosumu said the school would like individuals and organisations to volunteer their time to assist the school. While appealing for assistance, he said the classrooms in the school lack standing fans. “We need standing fans as we are going into the dry season,” added Dosumu.

Like this: Like Loading...