Inclusive education for children with disabilities could help realise their potential

The Lagos State Government has made the inclusion of every childeven those living with disabilities- in accessing formal education a very important part of its policy. Consequently, this policy implementation is key which is why the state has about 47 inclusive schools in different local governments, a development that is very commendable. The schools span across both primary and secondary schools.

The Festus Fajemilo Foundation (FFF) in partnership with Daughter’s of Charity, Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD) and Liliane Fonds, recently held an awareness and awakening event with the theme ‘We Ring The Bell.’ It was held at the Ikeja Junior and Senior High School with the aim of letting the children know about the need for children living with disability to get an education. Being an inclusive school itself, the FFF said the programme serves as a means of encouraging children living with disabilities to know that they could still become somebody which is important if they could just put their mind to it.

The FFF exposed the students to the need for every child to get an education as it was the right of all child and urged them to spread the word to other friends in the communities who were living with one disability or the other. The Director of FFF, Mr. Afolabi Fajemilo explained that including these students would allow the society to tap from the knowledge and potentials of these children as they were not totally useless and without value.

“Most times, children with disabilities are sidelined when it comes to education and discrimination. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when most children were partaking in online learning, children living with disabilities were not successfully carried along but the FFF intervened and brought programmes to most of the children living with disabilities, paving the way for them to also partake in learning and keep up with the curriculum of the academic year that was missed,” Fajemilo explained. He explained what the children were going through in trying to get an education when they could be easily forgotten in a crisis.

He also extolled the need to make everything inclusive starting from the gate of the school- so that a child on a wheel chair could easily get into the schoolto the curriculum and even the sports play ground. He said that this type of allround inclusiveness would give them a sense of belonging and also go a long way in helping their mental health. To buttress his point and show that people living with disabilities could also get an education like normal people, a few persons living with disabilities were invited to speak to the children and possibly serve as a role model to them.

One of the invited persons was Mr. Damilare Atunwa who suffers from a spinal condition that made his left leg shorter than his right. He uses crutches to help himself move from place to place. Atunwa is a chartered accountant who graduated from the Lagos State University (LASU). The Vice Principal of the Ikeja Junior High School, Mrs. Iyabo Salaudeen said the programme gave a sense of belonging to students with disabilities while also bringing awareness to other students and people in the community. “There has been other programmes to encourage the children but this particular one that has brought people living with disabilities to the students is quite different.

“It will give them hope as they have seen people like them that they can relate with; it will give them more will to become the best version of themselves,” Salaudeen said. Creating awareness to bring all children to school instead of just leaving them at home because of their disability is wrong as education is the right of every child and not just the privilege of those without disabilities.

