Inclusiveness not zoning solution to Nigeria’s problem–Prof Alkali

Prof. Rufai Alkali is the National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), former Political Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan and former National Publicity Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with Johnchuks Onuanyim, he spoke about Nigeria democracy, problem of zoning and the need for his party to be voted into power. Excerpt…

How prepared is your party, NNPP, for the 2023 general elections.

First and foremost let me welcome you to the National Headquarters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) located here in Abuja. You are well aware, INEC has already issued guidelines for Congresses and for primaries and everything is hopefully to be concluded by June 3 and we as a national party, a party that is desirous of transforming Nigeria and making a difference, we are already cueing up with the programme of the INEC and we are right now in the process of selling forms to contestants and very soon we will go into the process of screening, primaries, appeals and everything. So, we are set and all of us as National Working Committee (NWC) members are working round the clock because we don’t have the advantage of time. This time around everything is compacted. So, we are working and we want to assure Nigerians that we are making steady progress and we are comfortable and confident that NNPP Insha Allau will win 2023, not only the Presidential election but also at all levels in the country.

You will win, very good but as a politician what structures does NNPP has to win.

Well, in 1998 to 1999 when the PDP was formed they didn’t have anybody on the ground, they didn’t have any House of Assembly members, they didn’t have Senators or Reps or governors or President. In fact it was a battle with the Military which was leaving power yet they were able to make it because that was why the PDP was formed at that time. When APC was formed, through amalgamation of strange bed fellows before 2015, many people wrote them off that they were not going anywhere but we in politics don’t underestimate what an opponent can do. So, at that time the PDP was a bit careless to the extent that it took the APC for granted and APC. So, every good idea that comes people tend to resist it because they prefer the normal or the usual. That is not applicable today because Nigeria has changed and she is changing. Anybody who tells you that Nigerians are happy with what has happened or what is happening over the past 22 years now, he is either a stranger from another planet or he is just not being sincere to himself. We cannot continue the way things are because we desire democracy, we believe that democracy is not just about one man one vote, which people perform ritually every four years. It is not democracy. Democracy is supposed to offer hope to the people; offer social service to the people; it offers future for their children, it should also build relationship between individuals and communities in the country, it should also provide atmosphere for business to strive. So, any form of democracy that goes the other way is not democracy. So, today there is a consensus in this country that we have missed our way. Sitting down and blaming people is not going to have any purpose. For us we want to look for options and solutions to our problems and that is why most of us in PDP opted out of the party, some who are in APC opted out of APC and some in other political parties opted out and then we tried to find a common ground to form a party that is unique in character and in history. If somebody is still sitting in a house that is collapsing and he refuses to see the danger, even when the building collapses he would not see the danger. So, when we look at some of these political parties, they have colours outside but inside it’s different.

Are you saying that NNPP was formed to solve the problem of governance and party administration?

Of course we know that there is a gap but l will say that there is no way a party can promise to the people that it’s going to deliver on certain areas, even themselves they have not been able to deliver. Everybody is tired. Prof, by my records, this is your third political party. You were in PDP, SDP and now NNPP and you served at the higher levels in the two previous parties to the extent you were Political Adviser to the President.

Could you make comparison of these three political parties. You should know what happened in PDP after the 2015 general elections. You know we lost and it was an internal job, inside house project, those who contributed to the collapse of the PDP were the PDP people themselves but we didn’t leave the party immediately as l said let me stay around to see what we could do at that time to reform the party and reposition it so that it would become a strong vehicle not only to win election but also to bring succour to the people of this country.

So, throughout 2015, we were in the party, 2016, 2017 and up to March 2018 we were in the party and all this time and we witnessed internal squabbles up to the Supreme Court but some of us at that time including Prof. Jerry Gana and others felt that we were not going to continue the way the party was going. We looked at it from the National level and we also looked at it from our own state level, we found out that it was not the PDP that we knew, it has changed. Why it changed because the party was to accommodate everybody, was supposed to accommodate every interest but when some people emerged and said that they don’t want to see this person or hear his voice, that was it. Imagine what could cause Prof. Jerry Gana to leave PDP just like that. He was a founding secretary of the party, BoT member, he was everything. He left and went to SDP because the reason for leaving the party was there. We went to SDP, we did what we could, include bringing our resources, time and energy. Everything, intellectual input but again after a while we realised that it was not okay. Therefore we had to move ahead. Last year l told all my supporters that l was going to quit politics because l think, I have done my best but after a while it occured to most of the people that they cannot allow me to retire early but l said no it was good for me to retire. I have done enough, given my best at the national level and state levels. But along the line, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, two term governor of Kano State and former Minister of Defence, became agitated and he was worried about the country and the mass killings taking place all over the country, destruction of properties, kidnapping, issue of people chasing people to another territory. There was a lot of decay in the system and he felt that we have to come together and sit down and talk to ourselves rather than the individuals staying in their homes grumbling, screaming, etc. We should sit down and talk to ourselves that we need to do something and rescue our country, that is why the small meeting he started with his friends and associates came and held national movement which we launched in February this year but we felt we can’t have a national movement in an environment where we are talking about political activism, without a political platform, the National movement would fizzle out, therefore we had to move to the next stage of the merger with the NNPP. The party has been there for a long time chaired by another veteran, Chief Boniface Onyegbule and immediately we approached him, he said look, if you are talking about unity of Nigeria, peace in Nigeria, etc he is for it. So, as at last year our own concern was not governance even when people were already running around looking for positions, how to contest for elections. As early as January last year people were already printing posters to become President of this country but that was not our concern at that time. We have to rebuild the bridges among Nigerians and l am happy to tell you that what we did in the past one year has helped to stabilise a lot of things in the country because we came and started talking to ourselves. Frank talk because this country cannot be run based on divisive politics, religious bigotry. We cannot!

Let us look at the issues you have raised: religious bigotry, economic decay, insecurity, etc. Do you see your party, NNPP, solving these problems in the country?

You should know that what Nigeria needs now is fresh start. We have started the journey of democracy and we agreed that we have gone far. We are not going back but we have to change course and the best way to go about it is that we have to have a buy-in of Nigerians themselves, that they themselves are participants not observers. A project that they know that they are not only to share the pains, they should be part of the journey, where they are also leaders not just followers. They need a party that will offer them hope, offer them direction and guidance, a party that they will relate with based on principles not opportunism, a party that is guided by social democracy not plutocracy, where people are just amassing wealth. Will you tell me today that a parent who has a child or two in the University is happy that the whole University system is shut down in a country as big as Nigeria.

Not one University, not two, three or 20, the whole University system and everybody is going on as normal. Could you imagine that happening in any country of the world and you say it’s normal. Is it normal to say between here and Kaduna, a journey of less than 2 hours you can’t travel? Today nobody wants to take the road unless by necessity when people are going to the moon and trying to reach the Jupiter and we are here and cannot go to Kaduna state and come back safely. Not by road, not by train and not even by air, is this normal? Is it normal for you to go to the market today and buy something next tomorrow the price has doubled a week after, it is tripled; is it normal for somebody who worked for 30 days what he gets cannot care for his feeding not to talk of his accommodation and social responsibilities? This is not normal.

So, do we sit down and cry and shout, we have to look for solutions. What we have now is a situation where we are committed and not indifferent and the best way is to say that what Nigerians want is not a tribal government or leadership. What we need is a transparent leadership which is ready to understand their problems and tackle them.

We have seen our errors, we have seen our mistakes but refusing to agree that there is a mistake is another mistake, refusing to agree that there is an error is an error. Error of judgement and it does not serve any need saying who is to be blamed today. Something has to be done and that is why NNPP has come out to say we are offering this country a new Nigeria for the future. We cannot hand over this country as it is now to our children. No country to handover to them.

Will your party consider zoning its Presidential ticket?

You see again we are engaging in tribalism and trivalising the whole issue. It is this issue of zoning or no zoning, the politics of zoning or politics of no zoning that has brought the country to where it is. What is important to Nigerians today is to look at you, Chuks and say you are a good leader, we trust you and we will follow you even if you are not from their own area or zone. So, for anybody to say that the only solution to the problem is zoning, l tell you it is not the solution but every party must carry every section of this society together. That is what we call inclusiveness. There is no way one part of the country or individuals or groups will carry all the governance of this country alone and think there will be peace, there will be no peace. So, this is what is happening. Will you expect any political party that’s worth its salt to have the President, Vice President, the Senate President, the Speaker, the Head of Service, the SGF in the same state? Is it possible? It is not possible and it cannot be done or you have a government where women are not involved, youths are not involved, is it possible. Everybody must be carried alone. Nobody should be left behind. So, even at the state level you don’t expect one Senatorial zone, taking the governor, Deputy Governor, Speaker, Secretary to the Government, everything and you say there will be peace, there will be no peace. So, every party must have the principle of equal opportunities and that is what this party is going to provide. Everybody can aspire to highest positions, everybody has a right to aspire to the highest position but there must be a start, there must be a beginning.

People are complaining about the high cost of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of the ruling and opposition parties.What is it like in your own party?

Well, for the NNPP, the Expression of Interest form is N10 million and the Nomination form is N20 million and put together it is N30 million and you have people still saying it’s high and now you are talking about party charging N40 million and another one charging N100 million. I don’t want to comment about them because l don’t want to be a Special Adviser to APC since l have not been recruited to do that. I will say, we thank God that they are thinking along this line and they are showing their true character of what they think about themselves and this country. In a country where people cannot eat three square meals per day, a country where people cannot go to hospital and get free medical care, a country where children at home cannot go to school, security issues are at the highest point and a political party is charging N100 million. The question is where is the N100 million coming from? So, for whatever reason the APC chose to put N100 million, they have missed the point. It is like saying that they are selling the ticket to the highest bidder. Anybody who has N99 million or N99.5 million you cannot get the ticket. What is the idea behind the N100 million. There must be an idea, NNPP will not go that way, President is not for sale. Someone said that the idea behind it is to measure the support base of the aspirants as it is expected that the money should be contributed for the aspirants…

But there is a provision in the electoral act that states the limitation of individual contributions for political campaign and anybody who gives money in the purchase of nomination forms already has started making contribution for campaign. People can take that to court. So, you know you don’t have money to buy forms why are you interested to contest for Presidency? Why should the aspirant be a beggar?

The person has become an executive beggar. You are indirectly forcing people to bring out money if you cannot purchase the form yourself. Those you expect to cough out N1 million, N2million, where are they getting it? The former President Goodluck Jonathan is being wooed to join the Presidential race. As his former Political Adviser, what would be your respect for our former Presidents because they are national leaders. They have served their terms and they have made their marks, so we have respect for them. So, for me l don’t know whether he is going to contest or not and l don’t think l will like to venture into unnecessary controversy. If l follow what you people are speculating in the newspapers to comment, l think l am also misleading the public. When he comes out and says he wants to contest, that would be the time one can make a comment. And if he doesn’t come out, the case is over. So, for me to go out now fishing for controversy, l don’t think it is my own portion.

How many Presidential candidates is your party aspiring for or likely to have in your platform

So, far Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has purchased the form and you know he is the National Leader of the party. People have been asking us about numbers and talking about numbers, we are following what has been happening in other political parties where they have numbers.

They have crisis multiplied by the numbers. For God sake, there are three things a party avoids: 1. You register a party with INEC and during election nobody purchases your form. It is a tragedy 2. People purchase forms but they are people without integrity.

The moment you hear the person who has bought the form for Presidency or any other position you say these are people who have no business coming close to the party. 3. A crowd purchasing forms because the party is looking for money. Everybody can come and bring N100 million to purchase forms but the trouble the party will face would be more multiple of the amount of money they are going to receive. Most of them now are running around, some former governors going to beg another governor to be a consensus candidate. So, tell me which of the political party is better, the one with much candidate without peace or the one with less candidate with peace. Do you know where they are going to end with this their internal crisis? We don’t want to follow that way, anybody who comes here must have come to add value to the party not to bring trouble for us.

As the National Chairman of NNPP, do you have confidence in the electoral act to accomplish the mission of your party.

You see, l am always an optimist, l always believe that the country can be better, l believe our democracy can be better, l believe our electoral system would be better. I often tell people if they are not happy with what we have today can they reflect on what we had 20 years ago or 30 years ago. There was a time in this country where we had electoral organisation that was controlled by political parties but today it is not so. So, gradually things are changing. We are not there but l tell you we are making progress. We, as a party, will not sit down and cry; we will see what we can do to add value to the system.

What is going to be your assurances to your party supporters and the electorate.

We want to call on all Nigerians that they should be confident of this party to give them good governance. We also want to call on those who have picked arms against the country to desist because there are better ways to resolve problems.

