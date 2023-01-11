Incoming Enugu governor has no excuse not to perform –SERG

A sociopolitical pressure organisation in Enugu State, Save Enugu Group (SEG) has said that whoever emerges as the next governor of the state cannot have any excuse not to perform better than Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who, it said, has left another legacy achievement by putting the state on the map of oil producing states in Nigeria. SERG, in a statement signed by its coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, however said in a few years’ time, the oil producing status of Enugu State should reflect in infrastructural development, improved healthcare facilities, boost in educational support and in all other sectors of the state. Ezugwu said: “For us, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has left a commendable legacy achievement by silently, but effectively, pursuing to a logical conclusion desired inclusion of Enugu State on the list of oil producing states in Nigeria.

It will remain the most valuable achievement of the outgoing administration when the tenure of the incumbent Governor ends in May this year. “We totally agree with Governor Ugwuanyi that the actualisation of his administration’s struggle for Enugu State to join the league of states, enjoying oil producing status in Nigeria will ensure the fulfillment of his prayer that his anointed will perform better than he has done.”

The governor’s preferred governorship candidate is Dr. Peter Mbah, the candidate of his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and SEG said: “With the new status, we enjoin the people of the state to vote wisely and elect a candidate who is prepared to not only sustain achievements of the Ugwuanyi administration but to surpass them.” Ezugwu, who noted the state’s oil producing status is a mega success of the Ugwuanyi administration that is glaring to all, assured the people of Enugu state of his group’s readiness to continue on the path of holding any administration that deviates from making pro-people projects the central focus of the government.” In another development, Ezugwu said described the recent endorsement of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo sa welcome development and urged all Nigerians irrespective of party differences to support Obi.

Ezugwu who recalled endorse ments for the Labour Party candidates some notable Nigerians before now, said these elders and statesmen, who have seen it all, cannot be wrong in their unanimous call. His words: “Long before the presidential primary elections, all lovers of equity, fairness, and justice advised the various political parties to zone their 2023 presidential tickets to the South East. The late Second Republic Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Abulkadir Balarabe Musa, in an interview on September 19, 2019, unambiguously proposed that the South East should produce the next president come 2023, arguing that zoning the next presidency to the region will not only give the Igbos a sense of belonging in Nigeria but will also promote national unity and cohesion.

“On its part, the Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere, also called for a Nigerian of South East extraction to lead the country come 2023. Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, observed that based on morality the South East should produce the next president in the spirit of fairness and unity.

“The elder statesman also reasoned further that since his South-West region has had its turn with former President Obasanjo and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the South-South with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, political parties should not hesitate to see the South East as the next in line. “On April 26, some newspapers reported that the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders urged all political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the South East to cement unity and fairness in the country.

The regional leaders reiterated that most of the zones in the country have had their people occupy the presidential villa, adding that the South East has qualified candidates in all political parties that can be president in 2023. “With peace eluding the country, not just because of agitations in most parts of the country but also in view of the increasing insecurity and poverty, rotation of the presidency remains the panacea for attaining national unity and transformational development.

From the words of our elders, rotational presidency is the most viable option for nation building and in the quest to evolve a country where all citizens have equal rights to positions of authority, rather than the skewed political leadership practiced in the country since the post-civil war politics in Nigeria. “Secondly, the South East has pro-duced the best candidate among the contenders who is unarguably the most prepared for tackling the current security and economic challenges bedeviling the Nigeria. To crown it all, Obi has picked one of the most qualified young men from the North, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, as his running mate.

“It was surprising that in the build up to the primary elections, the South East was tactically excluded from the race by selfish politicians in both the PDP and the APC as their presidential tickets went to the highest bidders, rather than to the most competent to lead Nigeria.

“But, by divine providence and in the wisdom of the Nigerian people, a third force was birthed and Mr. Peter Obi and Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed became the anointed joint-ticket for the task of rebuilding our country, which has been troubled by ethnicity and religion in recent times.” Ezugwu, who acknowledged the argument that the North East and South East have not produced a president since the return to democracy in 1999, however, noted that in the interest of justice, it would be unthinkable for a northerner to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari, who is of Northern extraction come May 29. According to him, the Obi-Datti presidential ticket is an opportunity to unite Nigeria, promote justice and equity for national integration development.

“Today, we are excited that Nigerians have seen the need to give unto themselves the best and most qualified presidential and vice presidential candidates in the person of Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed, who are youthful and have no baggage of corruption. Both have come to the race with a verifiable track record of performance in both the public and private sectors.

“The public endorsement of the joint-ticket by former President Olusegun Obasanjo has given the country direction and a hope for national recovery after years of maladministration and mismanagement of Nigeria’s natural endorsements. “We then call on the presidential candidates of the PDP and the APC to toe the path of honour and immediately step down for Peter Obi as it is the right things to do at this time of our national leadership deficit,” he said.

