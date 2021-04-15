Inconsistent policies, reason for Twitter’s Ghana preference –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed inconsistent economic policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government as reason for Twitter’s preference for Ghana over Nigeria as its African headquarters. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, further blamed the move on the “obnoxious suppression of free speech, stifling of online freedom and open internet by the Muhammadu Buhari administration. “This is in addition to infrastructure decay, massive corruption and manifest failure of the Buhari presidency and the APC to address the escalated insecurity brought upon our nation by their incompetent watch.

“Indeed the decision by Twitter to bypass Nigeria to locate its African operational base in Ghana is another sad commentary of how our nation, which was hitherto a global investment hub under the PDP, has now been so degraded in global economic competitiveness under the APC.”

The party said Nigerians were disappointed when Twitter’s founder, Jack Dorsey, announced that his company will be setting up its headquarters on the continent in Ghana despite Nigeria’s domineering twitter traffic in the sub region. It noted that with an estimated 39.6 million twitter subscribers in Nigeria, which is bigger than the population of Ghana, Nigeria ought to be the destination, but for the anti-people policies of the APC administration. “It is sad that our nation has continued to lose huge foreign direct investments, which would have brought in more economic opportunities, especially for our youths, just because the Buhari presidency and the APC lack the capacity to deliver on good governance. “The preference by Twitter for Ghana over Nigeria has further demonstrated that the Buhari administration’s claims on ease of doing business in Nigeria are mere media hypes,” PDP said.

The party stated that if President Buhari and the APC have the interest of the struggling youth at heart, they ought to have taken the necessary proactive steps to ensure that Twitter brought this huge investment to Nigeria, particularly given that the country have the highest number of Twitter users on the continent.

