Increase cut-off marks of education courses, TRCN boss tasks JAMB

…says Nigeria needs best brains in teaching profession

Registrar/Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Segun Ajiboye, Thursday called on the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to make admission into colleges and faculties of education stricter to ensure the best brains enter the teaching profession.
Ajiboye, who made the call while presenting the 48th inaugural lecture of the University of Ibadan entitled: “Teaching in the Classroom as a Regulator”, stated that lowering the cut-off mark for education courses will negatively impact the quality of people who eventually will enter classrooms to teach Nigerian children.
Ajiboye, who is Professor of Social Studies, Civic and Environmental Studies at the University of Ibadan, stated that cut-off marks to education-related courses should rank among the highest, stressing that: “Admission into Colleges of Education and Faculties of Education in Nigeria should be stricter. The current practice is dangerous for the future of our education. Those who want to teach our children should be the best in our society and not the dregs.
“The UTME cut-off marks into Colleges of Education and Faculties of Education, if possible, should rank among the highest. The hydra-headed crisis of quality and quantity of teachers demands a strong policy response.
“Rebuilding the system should take into account how the once cherished vocation, the mother of all professions, should attract the best brains and retain them.”

