Increase education tax to 10%, ASUU tells FG

The Academic Staff Union of Unive r s i t i e s (ASUU) has called on the Federal Government to increase the nation’s education tax from the current 2.5 per cent to 10 per cent. President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke who spoke at the public presentation of 50 new textbooks published by Nigerian authors under the sponsorship of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), yesterday in Abuja, said there was need to reposition and expand the education tax net to bring about more resources for tertiary education institutions Osodeke who decried the poor attitude of some big companies and wealthy Nigerians on payment of education tax, insisted that an increase would enable TETFund mobilise more funds to address challenges confronting the education sector.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono, who referred to President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to leave a legacy in the education sector, noted that in two years the education tax was increased from 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent, and that there was hope of a further increase to 3 per cent.

His words: “I am aware the current administration has done a lot in this regard. The President, in just two years, has taken two bold steps. I know there is a degree of pushback from industries: from NECA, about the issue of multiple taxation and the difficult operating environment. “But seeing how important education is to national development, this President on two occasions last year increased it from 2 to 2.5 per cent; and in the current Finance Bill, Mr President has ensured that it is increased to 3 per cent.

“Everyone knows that what is happening in most tertiary institutions is through the instrumentality of TETFund, so increasing its funding will go a long way in achieving that, whether we can go to 10 per cent currently is a conversation that will be held somewhere else.” Echono who commended the authors, TETFund’s Technical Advisory Group (TAG) and others for the publication of the 50 new textbooks, gave assurances the newly published books, would be distributed to tertiary institutions’ libraries at no cost While unveiling the books, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, challenged TETFund and authors to also produce books in the nation’s indigenous languages. Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, he said: “Overtime, Nigeria’s tertiary education institutions became dependent on books published outside the country with the attendant consequences of the herculean processes and unfavourable foreign exchange rate. “It is equally worrisome that the quality of most academic publications in our country leaves much to be desired.

It is, therefore, expected that nourishing the culture of quality authorship and the production of indigenous books will not only ensure the availability of relevant books in the diverse subject areas, but will also safeguard national pride and reduce the demand for foreign exchange. “I charge TETFund and the academia to go beyond publishing in English Language to promoting authorship in our local languages in line with the recently approved National Language Policy.”

