Increase education tax to 10% ASUU tells FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the Federal Government to increase the nation’s education tax from the current 2.5 percent to 10 percent.

President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who spoke at the public presentation of 50 new textbooks published by Nigerian authors under the sponsorship of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) on Thursday in Abuja, said there was need to reposition and expand the education tax net to bring about more resources for tertiary education institutions

Osodeke, who decried the poor attitude of some big companies and wealthy Nigerians on the payment of education tax, insisted that an increase in education tax would enable TETFund mobilise more funds to totally address challenges confronting the education sector.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, who noted President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to leave a legacy in the education sector, noted that in two years the education tax was increased from 2 percent to 2.5 percent and there was hope of a further increase to 3 percent.

