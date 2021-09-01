News

Increase in electricity tariff will cause more hardship – ActionAid

A non-governmental organisation working to eradicate poverty in the country, ActionAid Nigeria, has warned that the alleged tariff increase in electricity by electricity distribution companies (DisCOs), would further compound Nigerians’ sufferings. Actionaid Nigeria Country Director, Ene Obi, while speaking with journalists yesterday, said the increase in electricity tariff was not only ill-timed, but was insensitive to the precarious plight of Nigerians whose lean disposable incomes were already decapitated. The Nigerian Elec-tricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) was said to have directed the 11 Dis- Cos to increase their tariffs from today, September 1, 2021. Obi said such increase in tariff would further erode the purchasing power of Nigerian workers in formal and informal sectors and would further impoverish them.

