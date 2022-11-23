Increase in Oct. VAT collection boosts FAAC revenue for FG, states & LGs to N736.782 bn

The increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) collection in the sum of N229.041billion in October raised amount available for sharing to three tires of governments – federal government, states and local government councils to N736.782 billion.

The amount was approved at the end of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting which held in Abuja, statement issued by Henshaw Ogubike, Director (Information, Press and Public Relations) at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation confirmed.

The amount shared comprised statutory revenue of N417.724 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N213.283 billion, Exchange Gain revenue of N5.775 billion and N100.000 billion Augmentation from Non-oil Revenue Deductions for cost of collection was N33.555 billion and total deductions for transfers, savings and refunds was N186.749 billion. Of total distributable revenue of N736.782 billion, the Federal Government received N293.955 billion, states received N239.512 billion while Local Government Councils received N177.086 billion. The sum of N26.228 billion was shared to the relevant states as 13% derivation revenue.

