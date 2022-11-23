News

Increase in Oct. VAT collection boosts FAAC revenue for FG, states & LGs to N736.782 bn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

The increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) collection in the sum of N229.041billion in October raised amount available for sharing to three tires of governments – federal government, states and local government councils to N736.782 billion.
The amount was approved at the end of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting which held in Abuja, statement issued by Henshaw Ogubike, Director (Information, Press and Public Relations) at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation confirmed.
The amount shared comprised statutory revenue of N417.724 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N213.283 billion, Exchange Gain revenue of N5.775 billion and N100.000 billion Augmentation from Non-oil Revenue Deductions for cost of collection was N33.555 billion and total deductions for transfers, savings and refunds was N186.749 billion. Of total distributable revenue of N736.782 billion, the Federal Government received N293.955 billion, states received N239.512 billion while Local Government Councils received N177.086 billion. The sum of N26.228 billion was shared to the relevant states as 13% derivation revenue.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC’s can only survive with effective leadership recruitment process – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila has said for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the progressive movement to survive in Nigeria, there must be a deliberate and effective system of leadership recruitment to identify and prepare people, especially the youth, to occupy the important offices of party and government. Speaking […]
News

Gender-Based Violence: CSO launches operating procedure for Lagos State

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

As part of its Spotlight Initiative (Project Strength), the Centre for Women’s Health and Information (CEWHIN), has convened a two-day capacity building workshop for the rule of law institutions on integrated approaches to legal and justice for Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and others in Lagos State. The NGO launched a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) […]
News

Girl shoots 3 at school; teacher disarms her

Posted on Author Reporter

  A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher Thursday, authorities said. The three victims were shot in their limbs and expected to survive, officials said at a news conference. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica