Increase research funding to $1bn, TETFund tells FG

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has called on the Federal Government to massively invest in research and development (R&D) by increasing funding to the critical sector to at least $1 billion every year. Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who made the call during the inauguration of TETFund’s R&D Standing Committee yesterday in Abuja, also called for the promulgation of a law that would establish a National R&D Foundation (NRDF) to deepen research in the country. Bogoro, who commended the recent move by President Muhammadu Buhari to increase research grant from N5 billion to N7.5 billion, however, maintained that it was necessary to further boost investment in research to enable the country enjoy the desired development. He said: “To galvanise our vision towards making R&D the ace and game changer in our national development agenda, the need for an appropriate law to support the establishment of a National R&D Foundation (NRDF) cannot be overstated. “We need a robust institutional framework and arrangement for the NRDF. I am recommending a minimum annual budgetary threshold of $1 billion as the funding portfolio for this foundation. “When we consider the inevitable benefits of R&D and the inevitable benefits of R&D and the socio-economic challenges in Nigeria, this amount begins to look like a drop in the ocean for a population of 200 million people in 2020 and projected to become double in 10 years for now. “The R&D standing committee is expected to come up with its own recommendation on the required amount that is suitable for efficient research activities in the country, calling for a robust collaboration between researchers and the private sector to bring about all round development in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...