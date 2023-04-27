Money Line

Increased Cash In Circulation Will Push Up Food Prices’

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) have predicted that the recent sharp rise in cash in circulation will lead to an increase in food prices.

The analysts, who stated this in their latest “Commodities Update” report, noted that although the prices of tomatoes and pepper shot up last month, the prices of other commodities such as rice, beans and onions headed south.

However, they said: “Food prices will begin to rise due to increased cash in circulation.” According to a recent report, which cited data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the total currency in circulation in the country increased to N1.6 trillion in March 2023 compared with N982.09 billion at the end of the preceding month.

The report attributed the increase in currency in circulation to the decision by the Supreme Court to alter CBN’s naira redesign policy and extend the use of old banknotes to December 31, 2023. In its Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Inflation Report for March 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which announced that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate increased to 22.04 per cent on a yearon-year basis in March 2023, said the food inflation rate last month was 24.45 per cent on a yearon-year basis, compared to the rate recorded in March 2022 at 17.20 percent.

The report said: “The rise in food inflation is caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yams and other tubers, and oil and fat, fish, vegetable, fruits, meat, and spirits,” adding that on a month-onmonth basis, the food inflation rate in March was 2.07 percent, compared to the rate recorded in February 2023 at 1.90 percent.

The report said the “All items less farm pro – duce’’ or core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 19.86 per cent in March 2023 on a year-on-year basis.

