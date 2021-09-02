News

Increased domestic funding’ll reduce malaria burden – Experts

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Experts in the health sector have stressed the need for increased domestic funding as this will reduce the burden of malaria in the country. Making their positions known during Support for National Malaria Programme Phase 11 (SuNMaP2) organised by the Malaria Consortium in Abuja, the experts raised concerns over the low rate of domestic funding and out of pocket expenditure for malaria. According to the National Team Lead, SuNMaP2 project, Dr Lola Mabogunje, it had become critical to begin to look beyond donors by exploring options in order to scale up interventions and mechanisms for sustainable financing, if malaria must be eliminated from Nigeria. While noting that the programme was implemented in Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, Yobe and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), she listed its achievements to include instilling the drive for health programming with domestic funding, engaging stakeholders on sustainable financing, as well as supporting malaria programmes in the intervention states.

She said: “The whole essence of SuNMaP2 is about increasing domestic resources and reducing out of pocket expenditure for the common man, which is what tickles me about the project; that the common man will not go into financial catastrophe because of spending on malaria. “We are getting there with the Basic Health Care Provision Fund that the government is building up and the National Health Insurance Scheme.” Programme Director, Abt Associates on SuNMaP2 project, Dr Gafar Alawode, who said the timeframe of the project was truncated due to the global meltdown from COVID- 19, said it had helped with the development of a roadmap for sustainable financing for malaria and capacity building of state and non-state actors on ways to mobilise resources.

He said: “If other countries have done it, why not Nigeria? The burden is huge but it’s not an impossible task to be able to completely eradicate malaria. The resources needed, we are not yet mobilising it, that is the number one challenge. We need more resources to scale up the intervention for malaria. “We have been doing more to control, now we are at the era of elimination, but we really have to scale up the intervention, both the preventive and treatment and not only that, the environmental intervention as well as multisectorial intervention. Other ministries apart from health are needed.”

Our Reporters

