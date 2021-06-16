Increased domestic investors key to market growth

With the continuous exit of foreign investors due to prolonged economic downturn, it becomes expedient to improve local investors’ participation. CHRIS UGWU writes

Against the backdrop of the current situation where it is still expected that foreign investors should continue to be dominant players in the nation’s local bourse, market watchers are worried that if domestic investors are not expanded, the local bourse might face similar situation it witnessed during the global financial meltdown of 2007 and 2008.

The aftermath of the meltdown saw the nation’s capital market lose huge funds, as the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s All-Share Index fell from a height of 66,000 basis points in March 2008 to less than 22,000 points by January 2009. Also, over N8 trillion or 70 per cent of the total market capitalisation of the exchange was wiped out during this period to which analysts noted that one of the major causes of the crash in the Nigerian capital market in 2008 was the massive exodus of foreign investors from the equities market. The continued exit of foreign investors from the stock market following foreign exchange liquidity challenges which has resulted in the supply side of FX into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) dropping by over 70 per cent, despite heavy domestic demand have sparked up agitation for the need to improve domestic investors.

Market watchers believed that the dominance of foreign investors appears to be the reasons why they are dictating the tune in the Nigerian market for now and so anytime they start buying, the bulls return and when they stop buying and take their profit, the bears take over again, hence one of the reasons for the back and forth movements that is being observed in the market so far. However, it is glaring that with the emergence of COVID-19 that led to lockdown, the sustained trading that was activated at the early lockdown by the NGX contributed to increased domestic investors.

A cursory look at the latest report from the Exchange showed that in the last four months of the year, domestic transactions outperformed foreign investors by 269.26 per cent. Hence some investment analysts believed the market regulators should do more in area of investment education that would boost positive sentiment of domestic investors in the nation’s capital market.

Current state of foreign/domestic transactions

The total value of domestic transactions executed by domestic Investors in the last four months of 2021 was N658.21 billion against N178.25 billion, which was the total foreign transactions carried out during the period under review. Investigation by New Telegraph showed that the total value of domestic transaction outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by N479.96 billon or 269.26 per cent. As at April 30, 2021, total transactions at the nation’s bourse decreased by 30.01 cent per from N228.49 billion (about $560.55 million) in March 2021 5 to N159.93 billion (about $389.84 million) in April 2021.

The performance of the current month when compared to the performance in April 2020 (N128.67 billion) revealed that total transactions increased by 24.29 per cent. In April 2021, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign ivestors by circa 64 per cent.

A further analysis of the total transactions executed between the current and prior month (March 2021) revealed that total domestic transactions decreased by 29.78 per cent from N187.85 billion in March to N131.91billion in April 2021. Similarly, total foreign transactions decreased by 31.05 per cent from N40.64 billion (about $99.70 million) to N28.02 billion (about $68.31 million) between March 2021 and April 2021. Institutional investors outperformed retail investors by 44 per cent.

A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (March 2021) revealed that retail transactions decreased by 66.37 per cent from N108.55 billion in March 2021 to N36.50 billion in April 2021. However, the institutional composition of the domestic market increased by 20.32 per cent from N79.30 billion in March 2021 to N95.41 billion in April 2021. Highlights of the performance of the market over the last decade revealed that over a fourteen (14) year period, domestic transactions decreased by 59.54 per cent from N3.556 trillion in 2007 to N1.439 trillion in 2020 whilst foreign transactions increased by 18.45 per cent from N616 billion to N729 billion over the same period. Total domestic transactions accounted for about 74 per cent of the total transactions carried out in 2020, whilst foreign transactions accounted for about 26 per cent of the total transactions in the same period.

Impact of business continuity plans

The NXG Group boss, Mr. Os-car Onyema, had last year while speaking at a webinar titled, ‘Capital Markets in a Pandemic,’ said: “During the lockdown, we kept the capital market opened. We immediately activated business continuity plans and luckily for us, the evolution of technology and digitisation at all capital market globally started before the pandemic. We were able to quickly flip the switch and go completely remote. “We were reaching out to our dealing member firms via electronically and supporting corporate that are listed on the exchange and putting out market moving information. “We engaged with policy makers and regulators to provide various palliatives and accommodations for market players to continue to drive liquidity in the market. “What we have seen as a result is that there has been a significant increase activities in the capital market at secondary level, driven by domestic players.” He said these challenges mounted significant pressure on the capital market volatility, stressing that the exchange sustainability in operations played a critical role at domestic participation. He expressed that the exchange remote trading and engagement of market stakeholders is yielding results, with increase domestic investors participation and federal/ state governments decision to access bonds on the capital market. According to him, “we have seen domestic players coming into the capital market in the context of foreign players doing flight to safety. “Over to 60 per cent participation in market activities are currently domestic players which is a major departure from the last four years where we show 50-50 per cent in terms of market participation by domestic and foreign players.” Domestic investors at capital market comprises of institutional and retail investors who are taking position in cheap stocks listed on the NSE.

Education key to deepening participation

Since education helps improving financial literacy of investors, the most effective investor protection starts with a well informed and educated investor.

Speaking on the importance of investor education, Onyema had said “investor participation is central to the growth and sustainable development of any economy. The Exchange is, therefore, committed to facilitating conversations that will expound on the retail investment opportunities available in the capital market and the channels through which they can be accessed.

“We recognise the need to drive participation in our market, especially among millennials and will, therefore, continue to take advantage of the vast opportunities to equip existing and potential investors with the necessary skills to effectively manage and grow the financial resources at their disposal. “The exchange has showed its clear determination to ensure that investors have a better understanding and appreciation of investment products offered in the Nigerian capital market in its efforts to become Africa’s preferred exchange hub.

“The exchange is working assiduously to ensure that investors understand the characteristics of various securities and how they are issued or traded to maximise their benefits.” Market analysts also called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian exchanges to collaborate with market operators for a better structured public awareness campaign about the stock market.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, said that public apprehension of the capital market would substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NGX, FMDQ, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders. He said the average Nigerian investor suffered considerably, with many losers being first-time investors, essentially unaware of the workings of the market and relying on rising share prices, hunches and herds syndrome for their share-buying decisions.

“While considerable efforts have been made by the regulators to educate shareholders and address some of their complaints, I believe the public apprehension of the capital market will substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NGX, FMDQ, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders,” he said.

Last line

Since only a more robust domestic participation can moderate the current incidences of high volatility in the market, there is need for regulators to keep compelling companies quoted on the exchange to always ensure provision of timely and richer information on their businesses. A lot more disclosures should be provided to investors to help in quicker decision making.

