Increased Tariffs: Outcry over reduced electricity supply

Success Nwogu Many electricity consumers have decried the alleged poor or reduction in electricity supply in their areas even with the increased tariff. Distribution companies in Nigeria (DisCos) had quietly increased electricity tariffs across their franchise areas. The tariff hike was first observed on the Tariff Band A Non-MD, which was increased from N57.55 per unit in December to N68.2 per unit. Though the NERC did not release an official statement on the matter, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) confirmed the tariff increase. AEDC stated: “Good day, please be informed that the increase in tariff is in compliance with NERC’s order.” With the tariff increment, electricity consumers, therefore, expected a commensurate improvement in electricity supply. They, however, alleged that to their uttermost bewilderment, the electricity supply rather nosedived such that in areas where they enjoy a 10-hour supply daily, they now hardly get up to a 6-hour supply daily.

Sanni Muhammed, who lives in Abuja, lamented the power drop, adding that the development has negatively affected socio-economic activities as well as the wellbeing of the residents. Ayokunle Ishola, who resides in the Abule Egba area of Lagos, told New Telegraph that the electricity supply had worsened in his area. He said: “It is very sad that the electricity supply in my area has become worse. When the tariff was increased, though we were not happy, we, however, comforted ourselves thinking that it would translate to more hours of electricity supply. But to our greatest shock, the supply became worse.” An Ikeja resident, Mathew Onale also alleged poor electricity supply. He said: “We thought that the increase in electricity tariff will improve the electricity supply. But we have been proved wrong. Now it has worsened such that we hardly get up to eight hours daily supply of power. This has really affected our businesses as the power supply is important for our business. To make matters worse, the current scarcity of petrol and the high cost when we occasionally struggle to see it is another hindrance. “I appeal to the public electricity supplying companies Sento improve their services so that consumers will have value for their money and the sacrifices they make to pay for the high tariff.” Other electricity users from Lagos Island, Akowonjo, Oshodi, Ikorodu, Iyana Ipaja, Mushin and many other areas in Lagos and as well as many other parts of the country also lamented the reduced electricity supply and called for service improvement. Also, people also tweeted about the poor electricity supply. AEDC attributed the drop in power supply in its franchise areas to insufficient load allocation. AEDC’s management in a statement in Abuja said that the company was aware of the reduction in power supply across its franchise areas. AEDC said that the insufficient load allocation had compelled the company to load shed power temporarily across different areas. It said: “While we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, we appeal for your patience as we collaborate with all our stakeholders to ensure the power supply is improved and stabilise soonest.” Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc. said the reduced supply to the discos is as a result of low power generation nationwide. It reiterated in an update on the power supply that the cause of the low power supply currently being experienced across its franchise is due to low power generation nationwide. The spokesperson of TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mba, in a response to New Telegraph enquiry said TCN’s current capacity is 8,100MW, noting that generation determines allocation. She added that they cannot transport beyond what is generated. She said: “Generation determines allocation. This is done in line with specified criteria to ensure a balanced grid. By virtue of our role in the value chain, we are bulk transporters of energy, we cannot transport beyond what is generated. “Our capacity is 8,100MW as of date, so we have the capacity to transmit all that is generated.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...