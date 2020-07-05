Increasing energy tariff now wouldn’t make sense, says Suswan

Senator Gabriel Suswan, who represents Benue North East Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Power. In this interview with Senate Correspondents, he sheds light on power sector related issues. CHUKWU DAVID captures the report

The DisCos had planned to increase the electricity tariff but the National Assembly leadership promptly intervened and it has been temporarily suspended. You were there as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power; what actually transpired?

Yes, as you observed, the distribution companies (DisCos) had concluded to increase the tariff, and it was going to be full blown; that is 100 per cent increase. And of course, you know the impact of that on masses of this country. So, on Monday last week, the National Assembly leadership intervened. We invited representatives from DisCos and GenCos. The leadership of the National Assembly appealed to them that, given the current circumstance, where Nigerians are already heavily burdened, it will be insensitive on the part of the government to increase the burden. So, we agreed with them that the activation of the tariff increase should be shifted to the first quarter of next year. The leadership also agreed that we would brief President on that, and he has actually been briefed. That is where we are.

It appears that the National Assembly, and the Senate in particular, is not talking about delivering quality service to Nigerians by the distribution companies. Why this negligent attitude to the plight of the people?

That is why we say that you cannot put the cart before the horse. There have to be some measures put in place to achieve the quality service you are talking about. Before the first quarter we projected for the activation of the tariff increase, some of the issues will be attended to.

They said that from their records, there are 10 million Nigerians who are connected to their network; and that out of this 10 million, only four million are metered. So, for you to effectively collect revenue from any tariff at all, the remaining six million also need to be metered. The 10 million is grossly underestimated but that is the official record. So, for you to increase tariff, you have to enumerate people and meter them; then it will be easier for you to collect.

The other associated issues which are technical, which have to do with infrastructural deficit in the power sector, and you know that the intervention of the Presidency with regards to the MoU signed with Siemens for them to upgrade generation, transmission and distribution. We expect that most of these things will be in place before the 1st quarter of next year. So, once you have efficiency in power supply, of course you will now have a reason to increase tariffs, and that is where we stand in the National Assembly. Let there be efficiency. Let people be properly enumerated and metered, and then they will be able to increase tariff, and at that time there will be no reason for anybody to complain.

Some communities have made personal efforts to bring electricity infrastructure to their areas when the government could not do it for them. What is the government through the regulatory agency, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) going to do as a reward or rebate to them?

It a bit of a problem because when these entities were privatised, the essence of the privatisation was to create efficiency in power delivery to Nigerians. Unfortunately, the privatisation itself was hastily done, and so there were issues that were not attended to at that time just like the issues that are cropping up now and creating problems. What you said is correct. If the people who took over these entities were able to attend to the infrastructural deficits, what you said would not have happened. That is why we are having these problems and that is why I think that the government has put in place some of these actions even though nothing has started manifesting yet.

For instance, the Siemens team, though not yet started but there is an understanding between the Nigerian government and the government of Germany on how to enhance those infrastructures. Of course, when that is done, this complaint you are raising here will not arise because they would have attended to the infrastructures in areas that need them. Then the transmission itself will be able to weigh much more capacity because their weighing capacity is a problem now, and the absorption capacity of the DisCos is also a problem.

Power generation itself is also a problem because power cannot be evacuated. So, while we have stored capacity of 13,000, only between 3,500 and 4,000 can be weighed. So, these are our own very fundamental issues, and they are not issues you can lay on the door of one sector of the power chain.

It is an all-encompassing problem and we as legislators are very concerned about this and we are very supportive of the executive for them to address this. That is why you see that in the Senate, we had a roundtable, and now I have just concluded an investigative power hearing, which has revealed a lot of things and the things that we need to do especially in the alignment of the value chain of the power sector.

Is it not possible for government to cancel the privatisation and take back the management of the power sector; also, is it not time for the government to look for alternative sources of energy in the country such as solar, etc, so that the seeming intractable problems of the power sector will end?

Going into these things is not as easy as it appears. These entities especially DisCos were privatised and 60 per cent equity was given to private owners for management and 40 per cent government equity. To start going back will be difficult because if you take them over, you have to pay them as a premium which is a lot of money.

Just as I said, there are issues because once a foundation of a house is built on sand, of course you know the consequences; it will collapse. The privatisation ab initio had issues but the government at that time believed that there would be more efficiency because they thought that privatisation would be as it was done in other countries.

Most countries especially the developing countries have taken that act of privatisation to create efficiency. That was the essence. Now, somebody has taken a lot of money and invested; first it gives a wrong signal for you to take it over. It goes back to the period of nationalisation, and this one by Nigerians, you don’t call it nationalisation because you are appropriating what is already given. So, potential foreign investors will be very scared if you can nationalise assets of Nigerians; they will not come. So, it is very tricking on that. What we need to do is to be more serious with the DisCos so that they can perform.

The second question is on the solar. The essence of creating the department of rural electrification or the parastatal is to address many renewable energy issues. That is what is happening because if you go to China, they said that they have attained about 98 per cent access to electrical power. It is not the grid, it is basically renewable energy. And most countries like India are into renewable energy but renewable energy cannot provide enough power for you to engage in industrialisation. It is just to those who are under-served.

Like here now in the National Assembly, if you look at the budget, most members of the National Assembly have made provisions for solar light, mini-grid, isolated mini-grid or solar. This means that if you have a village of 200 households, if they have a mini-grid, they can have a 24-hour light always. So, those measures are being taken but it is not something that is very common here because we have to first get the people who are trained technically that will be servicing them.

But rural electrification is on top of that even the World Bank is giving a lot of support for the rural electrification. You know that government that initiated providing federal universities with light started with Kano; so Kano has been activated. I also know that of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, is ongoing. In fact, there are about seven of them where that programme is ongoing. There is also provision of power to markets. There is a market in Ibadan that is enjoying light 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

When the National Assembly leadership met with DisCos to defer their proposed increase in electricity tariff to first quarter of next year, they gave the condition that government should be ready to shoulder whatever increment they would have made. What is your position on this?

Of course, there is nowhere in the world that power is not subsidised especially in developing economies. I have looked at Mexico, India, Egypt, South Africa and the rest of them; in all these countries, power is subsidised by government to some extent because there are genuine people, who because of their income are unable to pay what they call cost reflective tariff, which is the actual cost of producing power.

So, in this case, because of our circumstances and because of COVID-19 pandemic, governments across the world are giving palliatives. Now, Nigerians are heavily burdened because of the COVID. The economy has contracted by about 3.2 per cent which is a lot. And so, it makes you and me unable to attend to some of our social problems.

Does government prefer to add more burden or mitigate it? The President has been doing well. He has spent so much money. What we expect is that that will gradually reduce as the power sector becomes more efficient. So, there are two things: one is to make it efficient and two is for government to park out just as they have done in the oil sector where subsidy has been completely removed.

Even at that, you see that the government is reducing the pump price. Should they in the same vein increase tariff? It doesn’t make sense; so I think the executive will agree even though it is going to come at a cost but what cost is more than lessening the burden of the people?

