Increasing oxygen treatment access curbs U-5 deaths – Expert

Taking vital data for health indicators has for long been the standard practice for the treatment of patients seeking care services. The health checks conducted on patients mostly: blood pressure, blood sugar, temperature level are key guide for treatment, now the facilities where an additional important check, the blood oxygen status can be accessed, is presently being expanded to include more patients.

This is happening in Lagos by the courtesy of Save The Children International (SCI) which recently donated some pulse oximetres and oxygen concentrators to seven public and private health facilities in Ikorodu Local Government Area (LGA) with support from GlaxoSmithKlime (GSK) as part of the implementation of the INSPIRING project, meaning the Integrated Sustainable Childhood Pneumonia and Infectious Disease Reduction in Nigeria, is aimed at reducing deaths and infections from Pneumonia, said Osebi Adams, acting project manager, INSPIRING Project, under SCI. Adapting the use of pulse oximetre and oxygen concentrators in these public and private facilities in Lagos State, is similarly aimed to curb mortality and morbidity among under-five deaths arising from childhood diseases particularly pneumonia.

Giving an insight into how pulse oximetre can help in reducing the rate of childhood mortality, a Community Health Physician, with specialty in Child Health, Dr. Ayobami Bakare said Pulse- Oximeter is of great importance to the survival of children. He spoke during the training of health workers on Integrated seyiolManagement of Childhood Illnesses (IMCI) from public and private health facilities in Ikorodu Local Government Area/during a tour to some health facilities using the Pulse oxymetres and oxygen concentrators in Ikorodu. The training which was organised by SCI in partnership with GSK took place in Ikeja, Lagos from August 16 to 20.

Pulse oximetre helps healthcare workers to detect a person who is at risk or who has hypoxia, meaning low blood oxygen so that oxygen therapy can be commenced immediately with the aid of oxygen concentrators, among other oxygen facilities. Prior to the donation, a study carried out at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, discovered that with improved oxygen system and pulse oximetre, death from pneumonia is reduced by 50 per cent. The study which was published in 2018 shows that oxygen is critical; oxygen is life. However, “oxygen solution’’ requires a systematic approach in the sense that you cannot just fix one and say you have solved the problem.

“You need to strengthen other aspects of care. Just like SCI has provided oxygen concentrators, we also need to think about power supply. If you just provide an oxygen concentrator and there is no power then it is useless. If you provide an oxygen concentrator and the staff does not know how to use the oxygen concentrator, it is also useless.

“If you provide oxygen concentrators without thinking of how the oxygen will get to the patients, it may be useless. We also need to consider that. “Oxygen treatment requires a systematic approach; apart from equipment but capacity building and also mentorship are important. “This is what the INSPIRING project is all about; it strengthens the health system so the facilities are better equipped to serve the people better.” According to Bakare, Hypoxia is responsible for 95 per cent of death from pneumonia and other childhood diseases such as malaria.

“It is the most important risk factor for under-five mortality rate.” Part of the efforts to reduce childhood death is the adaptation and use of pulse oximetre and oxygen concentrator to initiate prompt oxygen treatment when necessary, he stated.

However, these facilities are not readily available in primary, secondary and tertiary health facilities in the country, Bakare noted. To step up availability of pulse oximetre, the Federal Government has now created a road map for implementing improved oxygen access. With this policy signed in 2017 and Federal Government adapting pulse oximetre “as the fifth vital sign such that any patient that a healthcare worker comes in contact with, after checking the blood pressure, the temperature, the pulse rate, the respiratory rate, he also checks his/her blood oxygen level.”

Against the background of limited availability of these facilities in hospitals, “that is whypartners, non-governmentalorganisations (NGOs) and other implementing bodies have their roles to play in implementing this strategy; hence the donation of the facilities by SCI. Acting Project Manager, INSPIRING Project, SCI, Osebi Adams said in addition to donating pulse oximetre and oxygen concentrators, the SCI is also supporting the Lagos State Government in building the capacity of its health workers to provide quality healthcare services for under-five children.

