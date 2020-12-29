Business

‘Increasing subscriptions pushing down data cost’

Nigerians may witness a further reduction in the cost of data as the operators record more subscriptions, the President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Ikechukwu Nnamani, has said.

Explaining why data price had crashed in recent times from the initial average cost of N1,000 for 1 Gigabit to less than N700 per 1GB, Nnamani attributed it to the rapid increase in the number of Nigerians subscribing for data.

According to him, since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in March this year, there has been a surge in the number of Nigerians subscribing to data services.

“Naturally, when more people share the same infrastructure, the unit price per person drops and this explains why you are seeing a reduction in prices,” he said.
According to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the four mobile network operators – MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile – added 26.8 million internet subscriptions between January and October this year.
