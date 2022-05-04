Increasing urbanisation, uptake of Western lifestyle driving asthma – NTS

Asthma is one of the most common chronic lung diseases affecting no fewer than 400 million people worldwide. Although, a minor nuisance, in some cases, asthma can also be a severe issue that disrupts everyday activities and can lead to a life-threatening attack. Experts say the condition can be effectively managed and controlled to enable patients live normal life, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

A practicing civil engineer of nearly 15 years, Mr Tolulope Coker woke up with a shocking fright with inability to breathe properly at about 3am on that fateful day. He actually felt as being suffocating due to inability to breathe in air. Coker told his family that his airwaves seemed too tight for the normal air inhalation to take place, hence his struggle to wake up so suddenly. His thought and that of his immediate family members was that the development could be a spiritual attack. A prompt visit to a health facility near his home for doctor’s attention however proved otherwise.

What the GP at the first facility where he was referred to a tertiary hospital suspected was later confirmed. Mr Tolulope Coker was diagnosed with asthma at the teaching hospital where medical tests were conducted; he had lived with the condition without the knowledge that he is asthmatic.

Asthma is a condition in which there is a narrowing of the airways due to swelling of mucosa. Sometimes it may be caused due to excess production of mucus in the airways. The narrowing of airways makes breathing difficult and triggers coughing, a whistling sound (wheezing) when you breathe out and shortness of breath. For some people, asthma is a minor nuisance, but in some cases, it can also be a severe issue that disrupts everyday activities and can lead to a life-threatening asthma attack. World Asthma Day (WAD), which is observed every year on the first Tuesday of May could help the public and those living with the condition including Mr Coker to better understand how to manage and control asthma.

While data from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), an agency of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), showed that the number of persons with clinical asthma in Nigeria (approximately 13 million) is likely to rank among the highest in Africa, the Nigerian Thoracic Society (NTS) stated that no fewer than 15 million people have asthma in the country.

Asthma is one of the most common chronic lung diseases affecting no fewer than 400 million people worldwide. Secretary General of (NTS), Olanisun Adewole said with increasing urbanisation and uptake of western lifestyle in developing countries, the number of people with asthma would grow by more than 100 million by 2025.

The WAD, organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), a World Health Organisation (WHO) collaborative organisation to raise awareness about the medical condition, raises awareness about asthma and educates people about the issues that might arise as a result of the disease. Furthermore, the day aims to spread awareness while simultaneously busting the myths that hamper people in seeking treatment or enjoying their life to the fullest despite the disease.

World Asthma Day History

Global initiative for Asthma was founded in 1993 and the first Asthma Day was observed in 1998 in more than 35 countries. The first World Asthma Day meeting was held in Barcelona, Spain in conjunction with the occasion. Since then, many more countries have joined the initiative.

World Asthma Day Significance

Even though asthma is not curable and usually lasts lifelong, many people are still unaware of the precautions and ways to treat the medical issue. According to Global Initiative for Asthma, efforts are made to ensure that international respiratory communities work together with patients and healthcare providers to implement asthma care solutions both, locally and globally.

World Asthma Day

Theme Each year, GINA decides on a different theme; this year the theme of the WAD is ‘Closing Gaps in Asthma Care’. “There are several gaps in asthma care which require intervention to reduce preventable suffering as well as the costs incurred by treating uncontrolled asthma,” GINA stated on its website. The theme has been chosen as there are several gaps in asthma care which require intervention to reduce preventable suffering as well as the costs incurred by treating uncontrolled asthma. Mr Adewole said that the theme for the 2019 World Asthma Day is: “STOP for Asthma”, noting that the STOP stands for Symptom evaluation, Test response, Observe and Assess and Proceed to adjust treatment. “This is unique as it addresses everyone and highlights key steps to keep asthma under control. “Importantly, the theme underscores the importance of adequate procedure and guidelines in asthma management,” Adewole said.

Tips to control asthma

Identifying what triggers your asthma. It is imperative to find out the things that trigger your asthma and take steps to avoid those. Staying away from allergens. People who have asthma and allergies should stay away from allergens as they can increase the inflammation in the airways. Avoid smoke of any type. Be it smoking or lighting incense sticks, people suffering from asthma must stay away from these activities.

