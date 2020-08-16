Incredible! Prime suspect in Oyo ritual killings escapes from police custody

Residents of Oyo State on Sunday woke up to a stunning but incredible news that 19-year-old Sunday Sodipo, the serial killer who was last month paraded along with two other suspects, and openly confessed to how he had killed about five persons with a shovel at the Akinyele community of Ibadan, had escaped from police custody.

The prime suspect, whose arrest was hailed as a breather to the apprehensive residents of the area, had confessed before journalists that he was being sent by a herbalist through spiritual machination to hack down his victims, mostly, females, with a shovel on their heads and later mysteriously disappear. Upon returning to the herbalist, he had said he would be given N500 and food already bought for him.

Upon being arraigned in court afterwards, the Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu said through his Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi (SP) that Sunday was remanded in the police custody “but on August 11 escaped from lawful custody”.

According to Fadeyi, in a statement he released on behalf of his boss Sunday, “the suspect who had been charged to court escaped from lawful custody on the 11th of August, 2020”.

He then urged the public to be on the lookout and inform the police command in the state about any information that can aid his re-arrest.

The statement reads: ”The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP. Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, psc wishes to state that, the prime suspect in the serial killings at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya Ibadan of Oyo State, one Sunday Shodipe ‘m’ 19 years, who was arrested and paraded along with two others at the Oyo State Police Command on 17th July, 2020 and later charged to court but remanded in Police custody, escaped from lawful custody on 11/08/2020.

“Consequent upon this, the CP wishes to implore the general public to be on the lookout, arrest and immediately inform the Officers and men of the Command when sighted for immediate handing over for further action. He further seizes this opportunity to appeal to any member of the public with credible information as to the whereabouts of the assailant not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the apprehension of the offender who is now at large.

“The CP wishes to unequivocally state that, the Command is committed to the protection of lives and properties of the good people of Oyo State. He therefore assures that adequate security measures have been emplaced to enable all and sundry transact their lawful businesses in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, move from one place to another without any fear or molestation from any individual or groups as he sternly warns criminal elements to steer clear of Oyo State.

“He further advises angry youths/mobs against taking laws into their hands by carrying out jungle justice when suspected criminals are arrested, but such suspect(s) should be handed over to the Police. The photograph of Sunday Shodipe ‘m’ 19-years-old is hereby attached for ease of identification.”

Like this: Like Loading...