Incredible Show Of Love, Keyamo Reacts As Tinubu Return To Nigeria (Video)

Following the return of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Nigeria, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the show of love that greeted his arrival.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu who has been away in France for over one month arrived in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Monday evening,

Tinubu was received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as many other supporters.

The supporters were heard shouting ‘Jagaban’ and saying ‘On your mandate, we shall stand’ even as they struggled to get a picture of the President-elect.

Reacting to how Tinubu was received at the airport, Keyamo who is also the APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson took to his Twitter account to share a video of the supporters that trooped out to welcome the President-elect.

He wrote: “Incredible show of love!”