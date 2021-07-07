Metro & Crime

Indecent dressing: NDU shut down indefinitely.

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

The Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island Amasomma, has been closed down and all students directed to vacate the campus before three o’clock on Wednesday
A circular, released on Wednesday by the Registrar of the university, Benjamin Joffa, read: “Following the ongoing unrest in the unit, I am directed to inform the general public and the university community that academic activities have been suspended indefinitely.
“Consequently, all students are directed to vacate the university campuses and it’s facilities on or before 3.00pm today (Wednesday July 7, 2021).”
There was serious uproar at the university a few days ago over the university’s decision of
compelling every student to wear uniforms due to what it termed indecent dressing going on in the university and over a closed payment portal of the university.
But the Public Relations Officer of the university, Idoni Ingezi
reacting to the allegations, said that said that the university asked all the students to start dressing in their faculty colours to school from Monday to Friday maintaining that the decision was taken by the Senate because of the menace of indecent dressing on campus.
He also said that it was a norm in higher institutions that the portal for the last academic session closes when the new session starts adding NDU was not different.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Delta: Bank manager’s abductors demand N100m

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Abductors of a manager of a new generation bank in Warri, Delta State, have demanded a N100 million ransom to release her unhurt.     The victim, simply identified as Mrs. Okolo, was abducted on the popular Airport Road after purchasing a few things at a supermarket at Effurun in the Uvwie Local Government Area. […]
Metro & Crime

Troops recover N77m illegally refined diesel

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Troops on clearance operation in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State have recovered 345,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) worth over N77 million. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), which disclosed this yesterday, said the operations were conducted between September 17 and 23. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj Gen. […]
Metro & Crime

Inspector commits suicide inside office

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

A police inspector, said to be a visiting mobile policeman, has shot himself to death at the Owerri Area Command Headquarters, Imo State. The inspector, identified simply as Umoh, was said to have been sleeping in the office while his AK-47 rifle was cocked and left by the side. After a while, the sound of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica