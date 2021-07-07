Indecent dressing: NDU shut down indefinitely.

The Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island Amasomma, has been closed down and all students directed to vacate the campus before three o’clock on Wednesday

A circular, released on Wednesday by the Registrar of the university, Benjamin Joffa, read: “Following the ongoing unrest in the unit, I am directed to inform the general public and the university community that academic activities have been suspended indefinitely.

“Consequently, all students are directed to vacate the university campuses and it’s facilities on or before 3.00pm today (Wednesday July 7, 2021).”

There was serious uproar at the university a few days ago over the university’s decision of

compelling every student to wear uniforms due to what it termed indecent dressing going on in the university and over a closed payment portal of the university.

But the Public Relations Officer of the university, Idoni Ingezi

reacting to the allegations, said that said that the university asked all the students to start dressing in their faculty colours to school from Monday to Friday maintaining that the decision was taken by the Senate because of the menace of indecent dressing on campus.

He also said that it was a norm in higher institutions that the portal for the last academic session closes when the new session starts adding NDU was not different.

