Indecent dressing: Row over Ondo varsity’s threat to rusticate students

In the past few days, mixed reactions have trailed the move by the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, to rusticate ‘indecently dressed’ students caught within the university’s environment. ADEWALE MOMOH, in this report, takes a look at stakeholders’ reactions to the development.

In Nigeria universities, after prospective graduates had fulfilled the necessary requirements needed to be awarded degrees, upon their graduation, there is always the saying that the successful graduates had been found worthy in character and in learning.

With this, the university system is of the view that the four walls of an institution should not be about academics all through, but also a place where discipline and morals are inculcated in order to mould future leaders for the society. But for another school of thought, the university environment ought to operate as a free world where undergraduates should be allowed unrestricted engagement apart from learning.

Towards ensuring morals within the university system, recently the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba- Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State moved to enforce disciplinary action against indecent dressing within the school premises. The Senate of the institution, which threatened to rusticate any students involved in any form of indecent dressing in the campus, frowned at the rate of indecent dressing, stressing that such an act would no longer be accepted among students. According to the Senate, in a circular, failure to adhere to the directive would attract rustication from the school for a semester as punishment.

The female students of the institution were prohibited from wearing skimpy skirts and blouses on campus. The institution also directed that leaving cleavages open by female students had been forbidden within the institution while wearing of braids or dreadlocks, earrings, nose rings, tattered jeans and sagging male students was banned.

The circular with reference number AD/ REG//CIR/58/VOL. VI/309 was signed by the Registrar of the school, Olugbenga Arajulu. The circular, titled: ‘Penalty for Indecent Dressing in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State’, was distributed to all heads of departments, Dean of Students Affairs, SUG President, and other relevant departments. It read “This is to inform you that the Senate at its 171st Regular Meeting of Wednesday, 25th August, 2021, observed and frowned at the high rate of indecent dressing among the students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

“For clarity of purpose, indecent dressing include, but not limited to the following: wearing of skimpy skirts and blouses; leaving cleavages open by female students; and wearing of braids or dreadlocks, earrings, nose rings, tattered jeans, sagging etc. by some male students. “After a thorough deliberation on the issue, the Senate, in its wisdom, decided that the penalty for indecent dressing shall henceforth be rustication for one semester, effective from 25th August, 2021.

“Any student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, who violates the above Senate decision on indecent dressing, is deemed to have committed a misconduct and he/she shall be sanctioned accordingly. Please be guided.” Meanwhile, the development had been generating reactions across various quarters as some argued that the university was wrong over the move, emphasizing that the way of dressing does not does not hinder learning and not a measure for moral or immoral standards.

It was also argued that if at all the university would penalize students for indecent dressing, rustication should not have been considered. Baring his mind on the development, a popular activist, Omoyele Sowore, who lashed out at the university over the move, stated that universities across the world are places of research and learning and not where moral codes are enforced. Sowore, a presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, emphasised that the content of a person’s character cannot be defined by the nature of their dress as he stressed that the university has no right to enforce moral codes on students. While calling for the disbandment of the Senate of the institution which he described as jobless, Sowore stated that Nigeria is a circular state where mode of dressing cannot be enforced on people.

“Nigerian university senate members have only produced rigged election results in the last 20 years or more. They haven’t had many academic breakthroughs, check the rankings of the best 1000 universities in the world and tell me if any of them have dress codes, except in strictly religious nation states. “Nigeria is a secular state.

I spent two years studying at Columbia University in New York City, in front of the main admin building you would find female students on the stairwell sunbathing (tanning) during the summer months, topless. You have no business asking them why they’re doing so.

It is their right. “I’ve heard of nude colonies in some universities in California, yet they produce the cell phones you use and most of the hardware and software that drives your life. They are the same adults in Silicon Valley. “I became a student of UNILAG in 1989 and left in 1995, there was never a time the University of Lagos authorities imposed a dress code on students. “ULSU President, Olusegun Maiyegun wore his dreadlocks with pride. He would wear hats/caps to cover it because of DSS when leaving and returning to campus. “We used to wear bathroom flip flops to class. No one dared ask us how to dress to class or on campus.

It did not happen. Except you attended a different UNILAG in the 90’s. “UNILAG students partied very hard (reason it was nicknamed ‘Ekofor- show’) students organised beauty pageants on campus and even produced Nigeria’s ‘Most Beautiful Girl’ at some point, I think her name was Sandra Petgrave, a student from the Economics Department. You could imagine that she couldn’t have ‘decently’ dressed to win that title.

“This jobless Senate of the Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State ought to be disowned, dissolved and disbanded with immediate effect.” Also a graduate of AAUA, Adesina Nathaniel who bemoaned the manner at which the society had been profiling young persons based on their looks, maintained that a university should not be promoting such. “What defines indecent dressing? Visit these new generation companies. You will see guys with multiple piercings. They are the one building the tech solutions you are using. I have nothing against ensuring moderation but social profiling is wrong.

“The Management of my Alma Mater, Adekunle Ajasin University needs to review this circular in the interest of human rights with immediate effect. As much as I agreed with some parts of the circular, the majority of it was borne out of social profiling. “What is indecent in a man wearing dreadlocks? What is indecent in a man wearing an earring or nose ring? This is 2021, the world has changed and Adekunle Ajasin University should not be found guilty of social profiling. As much as we want to keep the school environment sane, we need to do so without making mistakes of what we preach about.”

On his part, a lawyer and a former Student Union President of the institution, Faseesin Olasumbo stated that the university took the right step, stressing that when dressing violates public morality, the university must prohibit such acts and sanction noncompliance. “The university is independent of any popular or unpopular opinion with the Senate deciding on its behalf.

The Senate is a composition of credible academics with responsible members appointed to act and as obligated. “Its recent decision on ‘dress code’ is well applauded by the majority and through counter arguments against media crusaders who otherwise feel different. “It is the decision of the Senate and this is binding on all returning, or prospective students who desire scholarship in that citadel of learning going forward.”

