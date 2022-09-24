Independence Anniversary: Choose right leaders, Sanwo-Olu tells Nigerians

CAP: L-R: Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olarenwaju Elegushi; Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola at the special Jumaat to commemorate the 62nd National Independence Day Celebration, at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Ikeja…Friday

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has charged Nigerians to vote wisely in next year general elections by choosing a good leader in order to have a better Nigeria.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat at a special Jumaat to commemorate the 62nd National Independence Day Celebration, Friday at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, urged Nigerians to be astute in their voting and avoid elevating issues that are not necessary.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The general public should consider what the different candidates have done in their various communities, looking at who has done what before, who has sustained a state and who has raised people.”

He advised Nigerians not to listen to bogus statistics but should consider the plan the candidates have especially in the areas of security, economic development, social and physical infrastructure provisions.

Bemoaning the religious distractions within the country, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the election should be based on capacity, achievement instead of religion and other inconsequential considerations, adding that there is no point in elevating religion instead of the virtues required of a productive leadership.

The governor said: “If we can put our lives in the hands of doctors without asking for their religion before surgery why then are we neglecting what we are supposed to do and doing otherwise in the name of religion.”

He admonished Nigerians to seek fixing the country and making it better, reiterating that every developed nation has been lucky to have good leaders at a point in time and Nigeria cannot be an exception. He cited Singapore having Lee Kuan Yew or America having Abraham Lincoln at the right time which led to rapid development of the different countries.

The governor, however, thanked Allah that at the 62nd National Independence, the country is intact and prayed that Nigeria does not miss the opportunity of choosing a good leader at this time, should be peaceful and all the violence should go down.

Earlier in his sermon, Sheikh Saheed Abdul Razak Aro admonished Nigerians to be more responsible in their deeds, adding that the citizens have roles to play in the development of the country just as the government also have theirs.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...