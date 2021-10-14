Independence: ATCIS advocates free calls for subscribers

The Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers (ATCIS) has called for special treatments for subscribers in terms of free voice calls and data at every independence day in Nigeria. This, the body said, was the best way the telecom operators can celebrate the day with Nigeria and Nigerians.

The President of ATCIS, Prince Sina Bilesanmi, who made the call on behalf of the subscribers, congratulated Nigerians on the recent celebration of the country’s 61st independence. According to him, the leadership of the association will not rest until the telecommunications operators in the country realised the need to make calls and data-free for the subscribers on independence day.

“We believe it is not too much for the telecom operators to give the subscribers just one day out of 365 days in a year. And this is why we are appealing to them to see the Independence Day as day to fete millions of subscribers, who on daily basis contribute to the revenue pool of the service providers,” he said. The ATCIS president also urged telecom service providers and Pay-TV operators in the country to use the occasion of the 2021 Customer Service Week to improve their services to the subscribers and end unfriendly tariff regimes. Bilesanmi noted that the association is advancing a course that promotes the rights, interests and welfare of telecom subscribers in Nigeria and would continue to champion this course at every given opportunity.

He described ATCIS as a major voice against operators’ moves to indiscriminately raise tariffs, adding that it has sponsored 206 publications, rejected direct USSD charge by Telecom and CEO of banks from subscribers account amongst other feats.

