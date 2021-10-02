Independence babies: We are disappointed but still hopeful

Nigeria was granted full independence from Great Britain on October 1, 1960. Since then, that date has been a day for Nigerians to celebrate, whether on the streets or in one of those renovated vestiges of the colonial era; it has always been a time to saviour independence. Many could recall with nostalgia how on September 30, 1960, Race Course (Tafawa Balewa Square), Lagos, came alive. Excited Nigerians had waited for the Union Jack to be lowered and Nigeria’s Green -White -Green hoisted, at 12 am signifying independence and the dawn of a new nation full of promises for its citizens. But, can anyone still talk of those expectations or accomplishments 61 years after? Let’s hear from the independence babies.

It’s a tragedy of a fool at 61, says Donald

Foolishness is in fact the most widely found trait in the present day Nigeria which I found absolutely difficult to comprehend, says John Donald. “I was born on October 1, 1960, a day Nigeria had her independence. Meanwhile, I am happy that I am a successful man in all ramifications unlike Nigeria. “Growing up was funfilled. Life was sweet with so much to enjoy in the country. Many countries across the globe envy us as a blessed country. “Dollar was one Naira to one dollar. The first time I travelled to the UK was in 1983 and exchanged N8,000 to six thousand seven hundred and twenty British Pounds. “Afterwards, I travel for the weekend on Friday and return to Nigeria on Monday morning. Ticket was very cheap and affordable. “Unfortunately, the Gen. Muhammadu Buhari-led military junta seized power and crippled the Nigeria economy and blamed it on the past government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari, whereas Shagari’s government was with human face and there was food for everyone. “The gross mismanagement of the country’s economy by Gen. Buhari’s military junta led to shortages of food and medicine, and violent crime was introduced into the one time peaceful country and untold numbers of people succumbed to disease and starvation,” he said.

We must fight corruption individually -Comrade Damina

Born on October 1, Comrade Solomon John Damina, is one of the many Nigerians desirous of a country with workable systems, to leave a legacy for her future generations. According to him, besides the achievement of breaking free from colonial rule, Nigeria has been able to and still put-ting physical infrastructures in place such as: rail transport system, hospitals and schools. “Some years back there were some rail lines that were not functioning but now we have them while some are still under construction. There were some hospitals we never had before but now we have them and some are still under construction also, our level of education has improved. “In the area of human capacity, we must be grateful that God has blessed Nigeria in terms of wisdom, knowledge and education. Most of the innovations in developed countries and within are being created by Nigerians.” Damina however lamented that bad leadership, corruption, selfishness, over dependence on importation and bad governance, have been the bane of the country He said: “We are not too lucky in the area of leadership; most of our leaders don’t have the political will to place our resources right because, even though we are growing in the area of infrastructure, if our resources are well utilised, we could have been in a better place. “61 years down the line, the high rate of unemployment we are witnessing now is because the needful were not done; placing the resources that we have in doing the right things like building industries. “It boils down to our leaders, most of them are not having the nation at heart rather, they only have their selfish interest at heart. “Corruption is the mother of all the challenges. It has become part and parcel of most of us. “Out of 10 Nigerians, you will hardly get two persons, who are not corrupt. What that means is that about 80 to 90 per cent of Nigerians are corrupt; it is a serious challenge that must be fought. “It is there in our children, in us and among our leaders. “That is why even if we change leaders day after day, we will get the same results because the main issue has not been dealt with. “The reason why the naira is falling day after day is because we have been depending on other countries’ products. “We don’t produce, we only import, and you cannot import and expect your money to have value because you have to buy dollars before using the dollar to buy what you want to buy.” Projecting a way forward, he said, “I expect Nigeria to first understand where we are wrong and begin to work on that, especially corruption. “We must fight it individually; if we take that step, we are in the right direction.”

‘It gives me great joy to be born on October 1, 1960’

Nicholas Bamidele told one of our reporters that it gives him great joy to be born on Nigeria’s Independence Day, being a unique date in the annals of Nigeria. It was a day no one can forget in the country as it marks the beginning of our self-determination and freedom from colonialism as a nation,” he said.

61 years down the line, the story has been that of mixed feelings. Abundantly blessed with human and natural resources, the nation took off greatly from inception with committed leaders tapping available resources (coal, cocoa, groundnuts etc) to develop the regions. “However, towards the tail end of the first decade of the nation, the discovery of petroleum oil brought sudden wealth beyond what we could manage. “The stupendous oil wealth led to abandonment of our largely agrarian life and other resources. “Money rewards to labour beyond productivity levels leading to high tastes and wrong value systems became the order of the day. “These eventually culminated in inflation and the crippling of corruption into our system. “Nigeria became a monolithic nation relying on only oil income and simultaneously bedeviled by poor leadership. “While there have been infrastructural developments in city centers, rural areas have been terribly abandoned leading to mass rural urban movement and the wide quest for white collar jobs to the detriment of our main stay – agriculture. “Nepotism set into our history as ethnic and religious factors were given greater considerations over merit in employment of labour. “In our 61 years, we have experienced both democratic and military rules. Sadly, neither has put the country on the true path of development. “Rather, we kept battling with poor and self-centered leadership, resource mismanagement, and wanton corruption and in recent times, insurgency and banditry have been added to our sad stories. “All the same, we give thanks to God for keeping us together unlike some war torn African countries. “Also, the merciful God has left in place for us our human and natural resources in their abundance.”

Nigeria has missed it; hope is flimsy – Chief Olakunle

A community leader in Ekiti State, Chief Atofarati Olakunle, has said that the country is being misguided in view of the dwindling in all facets of human life, which, according to him, was occasioned by the kind of leadership strength on ground. He said: “I was born on the 1st of October 1960, at least when growing up, Nigeria then was better than the present time in terms of education, healthcare and Agriculture. “There was an oil boom, but suddenly at a point, misplaced priority set in. That was when the civilians missed it, and the military was allowed to take over, the indelible mark that arose from the consequence of civilians’ misdemeanors is what we are suffering today. “Though nothing is impossible in terms of hope, but it will take Nigeria more than 100 years to reset the priority right” Also, a civil servant, Mrs. Catherine Olajide, echoed chief Olakunle sentiment when she said that the country has missed it. Olajide said that Independence Day is not worth celebrating with the present state of the economy. “Unemployment among the youth, hike in food and consumer products, brain drain, high rate at which youths are desperate to get out of the country to abroad for greener pastures, are some of the common vices plaguing the country at present. “I was born a year after independence, but I still witnessed some good signs of pre independence collapsing to post independence, it would have been better if Nigeria still remained like that. “Though people at times complain of the economy due to normal insatiable human nature but then nobody knows it will be so bad like this, even the independence celebration this time can’t be compared to that time. “Now, everything is in shambles; our politicians are not patriotic, and the situation in the country is evident that the politicians seek leadership positions for selfish desire.”

‘Every right-thinking Nigerian born in the 1960s wanted to see a prosperous country’

Adetoyese Oladejo, born on October 10, 1960, told Saturday Telegraph that: “Every right-thinking Nigerian born in the 1960s wanted to see a prosperous country, where aspirations of everyone would be turned to reality. “But, advertently or inadvertently, the founding fathers worked at cross purposes. Each was planning to outwit the others, and these brought ill feelings, suspicion and rivalry. “All these contributed to the destruction of Nigeria nationhood. “Though, there were a few developments across the country: infrastructural facilities, heath institutions, stadia, as well as tertiary institutions, were established in the zones, industrial estates were a bit backward. “Telecommunication development, first Radio and Television Stations in the West etc, were established in the three regions but these developments did not meet up with the growing population. “Military interventions made it worse, because they destroyed the political class whom they labelled as corrupt. “At the end of their tenures, they were worse than the political leaders, thereby throwing the remaining positive hope into oblivion. “Economy was down; the Naira became worthless till date. Division along religious and ethnic lines became more pronounced among Nigerians, with each trying to lord it over the other. “Brothers were up in arms against brothers; the developmental dreams were completely lost. “Analysis of the nationhood to me is nothing to write home about, as the future appears hopeless. “Maybe the political leaders will see the dangers looming and do the needful to salvage the country.” Also, Gabriel Famakinwa, who was born October 20, 1960, has this to say: “This is indeed not the Nigeria of my dreams. “Though so much achievement can be pointed at as having taken place in the early 60s, to early 70s, in the areas of social welfare and good governance, infrastructural developments, and economic advancement but owing to military incursion in politics and maladministration of democratic politicians, all the above-mentioned achievements have been eroded.”

Independence Day celebration was semi Christmas then, says Alagoa

Moris Alagoa is an environmental rights activist and field officer of environmental rights action, born on June 6, 1960 He said: “What we used to sing then was 1960, Nigeria got independence. That was the type of song we used to hear every October 1 then while we were in primary school, especially in Port Harcourt. “We normally go to the stadium and then we enjoy that nationhood activity. We will watch the expert riders. “We will watch the governors making speeches and then on those days too, it used to be like semi Christmas when people kill fowl and cook rice and then people eat and you know rice was very expensive then in the 70s. “But as things gradually rolled on, the flavour began to fade away and until we found ourselves where we are now, where most of us feel that Nigeria is owned by some people and not all of us anymore. “We feel that it is only those that are in the corridors of power that may celebrate independence when it gets to October 1. “That does not mean that being politically independent is not important to all of us but then that fanfare is no longer there. “It’s like we are divided, those in government, and those outside government. It is like there is no government. It is like your tent oh Israel. “In those days, we used to know that there is government both in terms of dealing with those who are on the wrong side of the law and then in provision of amenities like water, light in fact life was better but now, it seems that the social institutions are all crumbled. “When I mean the social institution, I mean social institutions that are supposed to be the strong pillars that support societies and these are the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. They are all weak now. “In those days, you go to the police station to report matters, they bring out paper and then you write a statement and they go with you to go and make arrests if possible or they investigate. “You have CIDs going to communities living with people and then investigating without you knowing that they are doing investigation.” We didn’t hear about human rights abuses. “Unfortunately, everything has gone berserk. When October 1, comes now, we just see it as another day of the week. “It has lost its flavour because of no care. Government does not show that real concern for people anymore. “Educationally and even religious wise in those days, very few people were able to read and write and read the bible.”

