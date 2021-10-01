Independence: Bring Nigerians together, restore history in school curriculum- Bode George tells Buhari

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the opportunity of the independence anniversary to bring Nigerians together irrespective of tribal affiliation.

This is as the PDP chieftain said the knowledge of history about Nigeria through the teaching of history in primary and secondary schools must be restored to the nation’s education curriculum.

Speaking at a PDP stakeholders meeting yesterday in Lagos, George, just returned from abroad, said leaders cannot afford to be using different standard and perception for Nigerians because of where they are from or the religion they belong to, adding that President Buhari should adopt the military training of oneness to lead the country.

He said the independence calls for sober reflection even as he decreed the abolition of history in secondary schools.

He said, “Let them go back and read what led to the collapse of the First Republic, The Military came, we found out eventually that it was not our role to manage politics and we rushed out..the founding fathers came up, the Constitution we are running is still not effective. We have an opportunity to revisit it and we have revisited it with the National Conference.

“This is a time to reflect. By this time next year, we would be talking of 2023. I don’t know who took the decision to scrap the study of history, it is a fundamental error. And that’s why you see us repeating the same mistake as we move from one period to another. Is this the way we would continue.

“God blessed this nation. Is it in terms of human resources, mineral resources, agricultural resources. Go all over the world. See how our younger generations are being tapped away.

“We are still fighting tribal war. What’s the problem. We were on in the military, it was oneness. Now that we were given an opportunity to now go back to the democratic experiment, why can’t we exercise that same training to bring Nigeria together. Forget about your own tribe, what do you want to do with your tribe?

“All these we are doing would be on the pages of history. And if you don’t teach the history, you are telling the younger generation that is coming that there is no need to look back. So if you don’t look back into the problems of the past, how can you avoid them in the future?”

The Atona odua of Yorubaland used the opportunity to call on the government and coordinators of the COVID-19 programme, especially as it relates to the issue of COVID-19 vaccination card issued to those who have taken the jab.

“And lot of Nigerians are suffering out there in relation to the issue of clearance with the vaccination card. My wife and I were stranded at the Frankfurt airport because the officials over there said that the Nigerian government insist that wordings on the card must be read in English language. I want to appeal to whoever is in charge of the programme to do the needful and safe Nigerians from the pain. I was lucky that someone recognized my wife and we were able to get an interpreter in German language and be able to travel after wasting so many hours at the airport” he said.

