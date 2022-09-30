Independence Day Celebrations: IGP orders massive deployment nationwide

As part of measures to guarantee hitch-free 62nd Independence Anniversary celebrations, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has directed the deployment of adequate personnel, to provide protection for citizens, as well as critical national infrastructure nationwide.

A statement, Friday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the deployment will “prevent any untoward situation throughout the period of the celebration and beyond”.

In the meantime, Strategic Police Managers comprising Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in all the Zonal and State Commands, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been directed to ensure high visibility and confidence-boosting patrols around the venues of the celebrations, residential areas and other public places.

This, he noted, will prevent possible infiltration by hostile elements, while ensuring a peaceful celebration.

“The IGP, while congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians at large, on the occasion of the 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration, pledged the unalloyed loyalty and dedication of the NPF to safeguard the sovereignty of the country as well as its unflinching commitment to combating crimes and criminality in the country and ensuring the safety of the citizenry.

“The Inspector-General of Police therefore enjoined citizens to cooperate unflinchingly with officers of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, for improved security management at various public gatherings during the Independence celebration.

“The IGP similarly urged all citizens to imbibe the spirit of tolerance amongst each other which is vital in a multi-cultural society like Nigeria,” Adejobi added.

