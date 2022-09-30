News

Independence Day Celebrations: IGP orders massive deployment nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comments Off on Independence Day Celebrations: IGP orders massive deployment nationwide

As part of measures to guarantee hitch-free 62nd Independence Anniversary celebrations, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has directed the deployment of adequate personnel, to provide protection for citizens, as well as critical national infrastructure nationwide.

A statement, Friday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the deployment will “prevent any untoward situation throughout the period of the celebration and beyond”.

In the meantime, Strategic Police Managers comprising Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in all the Zonal and State Commands, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been directed to ensure high visibility and confidence-boosting patrols around the venues of the celebrations, residential areas and other public places.

This, he noted, will prevent possible infiltration by hostile elements, while ensuring a peaceful celebration.

“The IGP, while congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians at large, on the occasion of the 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration, pledged the unalloyed loyalty and dedication of the NPF to safeguard the sovereignty of the country as well as its unflinching commitment to combating crimes and criminality in the country and ensuring the safety of the citizenry.

“The Inspector-General of Police therefore enjoined citizens to cooperate unflinchingly with officers of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, for improved security management at various public gatherings during the Independence celebration.

“The IGP similarly urged all citizens to imbibe the spirit of tolerance amongst each other which is vital in a multi-cultural society like Nigeria,” Adejobi added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG spends N1.3trn on power after privatisation of NEPA

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

A total of N1.3 trillion has been injected into the power sector as intervention funds since the privatisation of the power sector in 2014 to date. This is even as the House of Representatives has insisted that all agencies that benefited from the N1.3 trillion intervention fund must account for every kobo. Governor of the […]
News

We’ve paid N31bn to pensioners, says Oyetola

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as gov presents N963m bond certificates to retirees Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday disclosed that his administration has released and paid about N31billion as pensions to all categories of pensioners in the state since 2018. This, according to him, his administration had kept faith with his promises to ensure prompt and adequate payment of […]
News

ECOBA tasks graduating students on good conduct

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Edo College Old Boys Association (ECOBA) has charged the 2022 graduating students of the Benin-based college to be good ambassadors of the school in the pursuit of their aspirations. This is as the state government commended the excellent performance of the graduating students while prizes were offered to some of the best students. The National […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica